CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Top Executives from Sixteen Major Mental Health Organizations Applaud CDC for Adding Mental Illnesses to its List of Underlying Medical Conditions Associated with Higher Risk for Severe COVID-19

mhanational.org
 9 days ago

Top executives from sixteen of the nation’s leading mental health advocacy organizations applaud the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for adding mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders to its list of underlying medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19. Last Thursday's updated guidance...

mhanational.org

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical organizations declare children's mental health crisis

Pediatricians and psychiatrists are declaring what they are calling a national state of emergency in children's mental health caused by stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement issued Oct. 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children's Hospital Association...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mental Illness#Covid 19#Adding Mental Illnesses#Un
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC updates list of underlying conditions that raise risk of severe COVID-19

The CDC made several additions to its list of underlying medical conditions associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes in an Oct. 14 update, including certain lung diseases and mental health conditions. Conditions are categorized by the level of evidence that supports their inclusion on the list. Cancer,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Why do mental health conditions raise death risk during the pandemic?

A study finds that people with mental health issues or intellectual disabilities have been far more likely to die during the pandemic than others. More people in these groups have died of COVID-19 and other causes. There are likely several reasons for this disparity. According to a new study, people...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Decision: Mental Health Disorders Connected To Higher Risk Of Severe COVID-19

According to the CDC, prior research is showing that individuals with mental health disorders are more vulnerable to COVID-19. However, that was not listed in the CDC’s initial risk groups for the virus. As per the CDC, earlier exploration is showing that people with mental wellness issues are more powerless against COVID-19. In any case, that was not recorded in the CDC’s underlying danger examination for the infection.
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

This is how COVID-19 has affected mental health in the US

US depression rates have increased in 2021, according to new research. Depression among adults in the US tripled in early 2020 due to the pandemic. Before COVID-19, depression levels stood at 8.5% rising to 27.8% in 2020. Today, it has risen to 32.8%, affecting 1 in every 3 American adults.
MENTAL HEALTH
utmb.edu

Substantial Mental Health Impact From COVID-19 Measures Found in New Research

Findings from new University of Texas Medical Branch research suggest a substantial mental health impact of COVID-related mitigation measures such as stay-at-home orders. The study, which was published today in the JAMA Network Open, found an increase in the use of psychiatric medications coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic among both men and women, with a substantially higher increase among women.
GALVESTON, TX
advocatemag.com

This mental health organization saw an 86% increase in traffic on its website in a month

When the pandemic began, nonprofit Mental Health America (MHA) of Greater Dallas found itself quickly shifting to an online format to continue to serve Dallas residents, says Executive Director Bonnie Cook. With the suddenness of the order, not to mention the increasing cases of COVID-19 throughout Dallas County, the social norms governing how one navigates the world had dramatically changed, almost as if overnight. By the end of March last year, the self-assessments on the MHA website saw an 86% increase in traffic compared to the month before. But within two weeks of the first order, MHA was prepared to meet Dallas residents where they were — in their living rooms, their bedrooms or even outside on an afternoon walk.
DALLAS, TX
pix11.com

Mental health added to list of COVID-19 risk factors

The CDC says that mental health conditions — including depression and schizophrenia — are risk factors in severe cases of COVID-19. Dr. Thea Gallagher talked with PIX11 News to explain how mental and physical health are connected.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

CDC: Mood Disorders Increase Risk for Severe COVID-19

Oct. 28, 2021 -- The CDC says people with certain mental health conditions could have a higher risk of more severe COVID-19, which could lead to a need for hospitalization, ICU admission, or death. The agency added mental health disorders to its web page listing conditions that could place people...
MENTAL HEALTH
elaccampusnews.com

Pregnant women more at risk of illness from COVID-19

Pregnant people should be included in early clinical trials of pandemic vaccines. Excluding this subset of the population is detrimental to everyone. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is an increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from COVID-19 for pregnant people. The CDC also...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Women With Mental Illness

According to research, women with mental illness have high rates of trauma and develop resilience around survivorship. Research suggests while women with mental illness face gender disparities affecting their mental health, they also use their gender as an asset. Women with mental illness reportedly face high rates of treatment bias...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy