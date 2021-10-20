Top Executives from Sixteen Major Mental Health Organizations Applaud CDC for Adding Mental Illnesses to its List of Underlying Medical Conditions Associated with Higher Risk for Severe COVID-19
Top executives from sixteen of the nation’s leading mental health advocacy organizations applaud the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for adding mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders to its list of underlying medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19. Last Thursday's updated guidance...mhanational.org
Comments / 0