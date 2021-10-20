What to know about Falcons vs. Dolphins in Week 7

Fresh off the bye week and with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage back in the fold, the Falcons will fly south to battle a natural enemy of the raptor: Dolphins. This team has seemingly made slow but steady progress in the last three weeks, winning two of their last three games and heading into the bye week with a fun London win over the Jets. Whether that progress is linear and this team can do more than just win a few games against the weakest teams on its schedule remains to be seen, and a win over the Dolphins wouldn’t necessarily tell us that this team is going to contend the rest of the way. It would be an affirmation that this team isn’t going to backslide suddenly—we’re a little too used to that—and it would make our Sundays more pleasant, so that’s the hope.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO