CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What to know about Falcons vs. Dolphins in Week 7

By The Falcoholic
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we first got a look at the 2021 schedule, the Dolphins game loomed as one of the tougher matchups of the early going...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons workout former first round wide receiver

The Atlanta Falcons continue to not be satisfied with their roster, as they should not be. They have brought in numerous players for workouts in the past few weeks, they have shown they will cut players, they will sign players, and they will shuffle around their practice squad. It seems...
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs. Dolphins: What’s your score prediction for Week 6?

Dolphins win 23-17 Ryan O’Bleness (@ryanobleness) The Jaguars finally get a win this season in a back-and-forth game in London against a fellow struggling team. This might be the worst game televised this year, which could work in the Jaguars favor. Not having Myles Jack is huge, but I think Trevor Lawrence does just enough to get the first win on the board.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Falcoholic

The injury picture could majorly change the Falcons - Dolphins matchup in Week 7

Right now, we have no idea whether the Falcons will have Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Erik Harris, Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams or Marlon Davidson for Week 7’s matchup against the Dolphins. We also don’t know if the Dolphins will have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or top receiver DeVante Parker. The matchup isn’t going to necessarily swing on those injuries alone, but frankly, it could.
NFL
atlantanews.net

How to watch Falcons vs. Dolphins: time, tv, live stream, radio

The Falcons are well rested and back in action following the bye-week. Looking to capitalize on the momentum from the win in London against the Jets, they now set their sights on the Dolphins who just gave the Jaguars their first win on the season in London last Sunday. Sunday...
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons defense vs. Dolphins offense: Can Atlanta keep Tua in check?

The Falcons defense is difficult to figure out. They’ve shown flashes of competence marred by meltdowns such as the one against Washington a few weeks back. They have promising young players and some key defensive stalwarts joined by marginal starters and guys who probably shouldn’t even be starters. Yet, they can be a decent unit if the competition matches up well. Is that the case with Miami? Quite possibly. Let’s take a look.
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Dolphins predictions: How are NFL experts picking Week 7 game vs. Atlanta Falcons?

It hasn't been a good time recently for either the Miami Dolphins or the Atlanta Falcons. Despite Tua Tagovailoa's return, the Dolphins lost 23-20 last week in London to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars. It was Miami's fifth straight loss, and now trade rumors are swirling around Deshaun Watson, who has not played all season for the Houston Texans after 22 women filed lawsuits over sexual assault allegations.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football
chatsports.com

Falcons vs Dolphins: final health and standing updates

The Falcons travel to Miami with a bye week behind them and having won 2 of their last 3 games. The Dolphins are just coming off their London game and have now lost 5 in a row, including the loss to Jaguars, who had not won in their last 20 games. Here’s a quick recap of where both teams stand going into their weekend matchup.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins two-point underdogs at home vs Falcons

As we inch closer and closer to Week 7’s early slate of NFL games, fans all over the world are looking to get in on today’s action! And the game most appealing (to those of us on a Miami Dolphins (+1.5) ’ website is today’s contest between our beloved Miami...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons list inactives for Sunday's matchup vs. Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 7 inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Among those not suiting up for the Falcons are cornerback Kendall Sheffield, quarterback/tight end Feleipe Franks and wide receiver Frank Darby. While not listed on the inactives for Atlanta, starting right tackle Kaleb...
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons vs. Dolphins recap: Wins are never easy, but always welcome

The Falcons were coming off a bye week and facing one of the shakiest teams in the NFL, a squad that just dropped a game to the formerly winless Jaguars and had to fly back from London and prepare for the game. Naturally, they went down by a touchdown early, led by two scores and then squandered a lead, and had to win on a last second field goal.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Final score predictions for Falcons - Dolphins in Week 7

Fresh off the bye week and with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage back in the fold, the Falcons will fly south to battle a natural enemy of the raptor: Dolphins. This team has seemingly made slow but steady progress in the last three weeks, winning two of their last three games and heading into the bye week with a fun London win over the Jets. Whether that progress is linear and this team can do more than just win a few games against the weakest teams on its schedule remains to be seen, and a win over the Dolphins wouldn’t necessarily tell us that this team is going to contend the rest of the way. It would be an affirmation that this team isn’t going to backslide suddenly—we’re a little too used to that—and it would make our Sundays more pleasant, so that’s the hope.
NFL
chatsports.com

2021 Falcons vs. Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

Stop me if you have heard this before, but the Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday. This marks the sixth straight weekend in which Miami came up on the short side of the scoreboard. This time, they dropped the contest 30-28 as the Atlanta Falcons kicked a last second field goal. It was an entertaining end to the game as Miami made a furious comeback late, then the Falcons charged down the field to come away with the win - entertaining but once again disappointing.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy