Public Health

COVID cases jump in UK

By Rachel Gotbaum
Public Radio International PRI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, outpacing much of the rest of the world. The...

www.pri.org

KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK faces ‘lockdown Christmas’ if it delays new Covid restrictions, warns government adviser

The UK faces another “lockdown Christmas” unless more stringent measures to combat Covid-19 are implemented immediately alongside the vaccine rollout, according to multiple experts.Peter Openshaw, of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), issued the warning after a week of pressure on ministers to activate fully their “plan B” for winter, which would involve mandatory face masks and advice to work from home.Professor Openshaw, who works at Imperial College London, told BBC Breakfast on Saturday: “I’m very fearful that we’re going to have another lockdown Christmas if we don’t act soon.“We know that with public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Belgium enters fourth COVID-19 infection wave as cases jump

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s daily COVID-19 cases have jumped to the highest level in almost a year, prompting health experts to say that a fourth wave of infections has begun. Data from the Sciensano health institute showed on Friday that the country registered nearly 6,500 new cases on Oct. 18....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Which countries could ban UK travellers due to soaring Covid cases?

Half-term holidays were thrown into turmoil yesterday when Morocco made the decision to ban all flights from the UK, effective from midnight on 20 October.While easyJet brought back two planeloads of passengers from Marrakesh to Gatwick and Manchester overnight, no further departures will take place until December at the earliest.The Moroccan government has said the suspension is “until further notice”, and the country is also suspending flights from Germany and the Netherlands.Shortly after the ban was announced, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said UK Covid-19 infection levels could double – raising concerns that other countries could impose travel restrictions.These...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
The Independent

Why does the UK have a higher Covid rate than Europe?

Cases of Covid-19 in the UK are currently among the highest in Europe and are higher than they were this time last year, when parts of England were under local lockdowns.The vaccine has meant that although case numbers are elevated, there are fewer cases of people with serious illness having to be treated in hospital. However, the more that the virus is able to spread, the more chance there is of it finding a way to break through vaccine defences. Follow Covid news - live: NHS chiefs urge government to implement winter ‘plan B’Figures show that the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Commentary: COVID cases are soaring in Britain again. Why?

Once again Britain has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection anywhere. The U.K. just reported its biggest single day COVID-19 case increase in three months and a 16% increase in confirmed cases in the week to Oct. 18. The government has warned of a bad winter. Even in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK records 42,776 new COVID cases, 136 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 38,520 cases and 181 deaths reported on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

COVID-19 cases spike in Belgium; govt poised for action

Coronavirus indicators are shooting upward in Belgium pushing the government on Tuesday to consider re-imposing some pandemic measures that it only relaxed a few weeks ago. Daily infections in the nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach 5,299 case on a daily basis last week. Hospitalizations have increased by 69% to reach 102 daily cases. Deaths have increased slightly, with an average of 13 a day. To turn around this trend, the government and regional officials are set to decide later Tuesday to boost measures again, although stopping well short of a going into a lockdown....
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Are cases about to plummet without Plan B?

Rising Covid cases have been putting both the NHS and ministers under huge pressure. But could this be about to change - and change quite dramatically?. It is dangerous to read too much into a few days of data - especially given the way infection levels in the south-west of England have been skewed by the lab test failings. But the recent rise that has caused so much concern does appear to have slowed and maybe is starting to drop in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Covid cases above 40,000 for fourth consecutive day

Britain recorded 43,423 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to Saturday, marking the fourth consecutive day that positive test results have topped 40,000.Estimates from the Office for National Statistics show the rate of infection is nearing the peak seen in the second wave last winter. Around one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week leading to 9 October, up from one in 70 the previous week.October has so far witnessed a steady increase in the number of cases nationwide. At the start of the month, the number of positive results...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Covid daily cases highest since July

Britain’s coronavirus case level is at the highest level for three months, new figures revealed today show.The numbers released by the Department of Health this afternoon indicate there had been a further 45,066 Covid-19 cases in the UK. This is the highest level of infections since July 20 - the day after ‘Freedom Day’ when Covid lockdown restrictions were axed.The numbers also showed that a further 157 people have died from the virus, bringing the UK total death toll to 138,237. This is a slight increase in deaths since last Thursday which were at 122.The uptick in cases comes amid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Golden age for new vaccines, and UK cases remain high

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. The number of new UK coronavirus cases has been rising in recent days, with a further 43,423 daily infections recorded on Saturday. After falling at the end of July, the average number of daily confirmed cases climbed and fell a number of times during August and early September. The average has been rising once again in the last week. Meanwhile, the recent spikes have been driven by the Delta variant, which spreads faster than the previously most common Kent variant (now named Alpha).
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Morocco bans UK flights due to Covid cases rising

Morocco has banned flights to and from the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several UK airlines and holiday companies have been told by the Moroccan government that flights will be suspended from 23:59 BST on Wednesday until further notice. Flights between Morocco and Germany and the Netherlands have also...
WORLD

