COVID cases jump in UK

Half-term holidays were thrown into turmoil yesterday when Morocco made the decision to ban all flights from the UK, effective from midnight on 20 October.While easyJet brought back two planeloads of passengers from Marrakesh to Gatwick and Manchester overnight, no further departures will take place until December at the earliest.The Moroccan government has said the suspension is “until further notice”, and the country is also suspending flights from Germany and the Netherlands.Shortly after the ban was announced, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said UK Covid-19 infection levels could double – raising concerns that other countries could impose travel restrictions.These...
