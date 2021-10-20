CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Professional athletes and vaccine hesitancy

By Orla Barry
Public Radio International PRI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can sports organizations do when professional athletes refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19? The...

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
Bullets Forever

The Wizards are now at the center of the NBA’s vaccine hesitant minority

The 2021-22 NBA regular season starts next week. And one of the NBA’s biggest storylines, namely what happens to the five or so percent who are not fully vaccinated, will be resolved very soon. Either they will get the vaccine, or not. And that will affect how crowds and narratives around them are as well.
NBA
Santa Maria Times

Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final on Thursday to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships. Melnikova, the 2020 Olympic all-around bronze medalist, built up a solid lead with high scores on the vault and uneven bars and finished with 56.632 points.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Players#Vaccine Hesitancy#Nba#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Premier League#World
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Charles Barkley Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving and Vaccine Hesitancy

Charles Barkley took aim at vaccine hesitancy Tuesday night, singling out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has refused to be vaccinated and who may sit out the upcoming season, as selfish. Barkley said, “First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people. I got vaccinated, and I can’t wait to get the booster. You get vaccinated for your family first, you get vaccinated for your teammates second. That’s what bothers me about the whole thing. I think everybody should get vaccinated. I’m proud of the Nets for putting their foot down, saying ‘No we’re not going to deal with this half on, half off.’ [Irving] is still going to make $17 million sitting at home.” Barkley also disputed comparisons between Irving and Muhammad Ali: “First of all, don’t compare anybody to Ali.”
NBA
USA Hockey

Steve Cash Retires From U.S. National Sled Hockey Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After 16 seasons backstopping the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team to immense international success, Steve Cash (Overland, Mo.) announced his retirement today. The Team USA goaltender has represented the U.S. in four Paralympic Winter Games (gold - 2010, 2014, 2018; bronze - 2006) and eight world...
NHL
The Independent

Vaccine uptake over 90% for soccer players, staff in Germany

The German soccer league (DFL) says more than 90% of players, coaches and staff from the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and second division have received vaccines against the coronavirus.The DFL said Tuesday that the figure is based on voluntary information provided by the clubs and that it does not have specific information on individuals, whether they have received one or two doses or which manufacturer’s vaccine they received.The governing body for Germany’s top two soccer leagues said it recommends vaccination against the coronavirus for all involved in match operations.“The DFL has already made this attitude clear many times...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Muscle And Fitness

Francielle Mattos Wins The Wellness Division at Olympia 2021

Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers. “Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭. A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc...
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
teamusa.org

U.S. Gymnasts Head Back To Japan, This Time For Worlds

Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam during the women's competition at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on June 27, 2021 in St Louis. Leanne Wong had only been in Tokyo a few days when her Olympic experience was turned upside down. As one of four traveling alternates to...
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

Carli Lloyd Fans Hope ‘She Feels All The Love From Minnesota’ During Final Int’l Match At Allianz Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carli Lloyd will play her last international match when the United States Women’s National Team plays South Korea Tuesday evening at Allianz Field. Minnesota’s soccer community is excited for what will be a big moment. Amanda Pieper will be going to the game with her daughter and friends. “I am a little bit fan-girling right now,” Pieper said. “I’m super excited, and I’m so happy that they’re in Minnesota for this game.” Andrea Yoch, the co-founder of the new women’s soccer team that’s starting in Minnesota early next year, is one of many dedicated soccer fans in Minnesota. Carli Lloyd (credit: CBS) “It’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Bowman out as GM of US men's Olympic hockey team

Stan Bowman has resigned as general manager of the U.S men’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics after an investigation into sexual assault allegations in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks revealed he knew about the situation and did not report it to authorities.USA Hockey announced the move Tuesday, saying a replacement would be named in the near future.Bowman resigned his job with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier Tuesday after the release of an independent review in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one by a player identified as John Doe alleging sexual assault by then-assistant coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 and another filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan “In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” Bowman said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing ”___AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno reported from Washington AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
NHL
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
Indy100

Professional footballer says he is gay in emotional video: ‘I know there are others living in silence’

An Australian professional footballer has publicly said he is gay, adding he wanted to show “everyone is welcome in the game of football”.Josh Cavallo, 21, currently plays as left-back for A-League Men’s side Adelaide United and has one cap for the national under-20s side.In a post on social media, he said it was “astonishing to know there are no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing” and that he wanted to show “others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community”.Josh's Truth pic.twitter.com/NKSEP2kVWV— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) October 27, 2021His post has already been praised...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy