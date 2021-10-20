CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eason Not Out of Work Long as Seahawks Claim Him Off Waivers

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pombd_0cXX04UJ00

One NFL team's hand-me-down apparently is another team's treasure.

On Wednesday, a day after the Indianapolis Colts put him on waivers, quarterback Jacob Eason was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.

Eason is coming home a second time to play football, three years after transferring to the University of Washington from Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback from Lake Stevens, Washington, drafted by the Colts in the fourth round in 2020, brings an arm that makes people drool but has an unsteady pocket presence that briefly put him on the unemployment line.

He left Indianapolis after two seasons on the roster, 1 regular-season appearance, 2 series and a 2-for-5, 25-yard and 1-interception showing.

Eason won the backup job following three preseason games, but lost the trust of the Colts coaching staff when he threw an interception on his second play as an injury fill-in for Carson Wentz.

He continued to struggle in running the team in practice, to the point the Indianapolis front office gave up on him and added rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger back to the roster after he got healthy.

Currently short on quarterbacks, the Seahawks lost starter Russell Wilson for 4 to 8 months with a finger injury that required surgery and has turned the team over to Geno Smith.

Eason should get a full opportunity to make up for his quarterback sins with the Colts.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB Jacob Eason claimed off waivers by new NFL team

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Jacob Eason has already found a new team after beingwaived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Eason made an appearance in one game for the Colts in the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Eason came into the game late to relieve the injured Carson Wentz for a few plays, throwing for 25 yards with an interception.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks sign ex-UW QB Jacob Eason off waivers. Geno Smith's No. 2 as Russell Wilson heals

Oct. 20—The Seahawks' shuffling at quarterback since Russell Wilson got hurt continues. Seattle claimed former University of Washington Jacob Eason off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 Eason graduated from Lake Stevens High School then played at the University of Georgia in 2016 and '17. He transferred to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Seattle Seahawks#Husky Maven#Danraley1
hotnewhiphop.com

Dak Prescott Receives Critical Status Update Following Calf Injury

Just last weekend, Dak Prescott faced an injury scare after beating the New England Patriots in overtime. The Cowboys quarterback was favoring his calf, and he needed help to get back into the locker room. The following day, Prescott was diagnosed with a calf strain, and luckily for him, the Cowboys were heading into their bye week. This means that Prescott can rest this weekend, which will help him prepare for a potential comeback next weekend against the Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
778
Followers
826
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy