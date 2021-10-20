CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Pistons game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

By your friendly BullsBlogger
Blog a Bull
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new-look Bulls have generated hype throughout the offseason and after a perfect preseason are finally playing real games tonight. Well, sort of. The opponent in the 2021-22 season opener is the Detroit Pistons, who were league doormats last year and should be this year too even after winning the draft...

www.blogabull.com

Comments / 0

Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.
NBA
USA Today

Bulls vs. Pistons: Best photos from Chicago's opening night win

The Chicago Bulls started the regular season off on the right foot, beating the Detroit Pistons 94-88 in a low scoring contest. Despite an onslaught of scoring during their undefeated preseason, the Bulls didn’t see that kind of offensive production, but their defense stood pat against the Pistons to get the victory.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Improbably and impressively, the Chicago Bulls won the offseason. Let’s win some games.

The 2021-22 season kicks off for the Bulls tonight, and for this blog entering its (ugh) 19th campaign it is among the most exciting. Hey, that’s a low bar. But especially after the last 10 years post-Rose-injury (and especially in the total traveshamockery that was John Paxson’s final gutless and stupid rebuild), simply seeing an organization that’s motivated to win and displays competence in trying to do so is a huge factor in rooting enjoyment.
NBA
Detroit Pistons
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pelicans final score: a big-time show for the home crowd in blowout win

The Bulls welcomed back home fans for the first time in a long time, and put on a performance worth the wait in a 128-112 domination over the visiting Pelicans. This was a game the Bulls surged out to an early lead after some ugly early shooting by both squads, and never really were threatened by the Pelicans. There was a brief point in the 3rd quarter where an over-20 point lead got trimmed to 10, but by the 4th it was up near a 30-point advantage and while Zach LaVine really didn’t need to come back in it was pretty cool that he did.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago’s defense overwhelms Detroit in 97-82 win

After narrowly beating the Detroit Pistons in the season opener on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls had a much better performance against the same team at home three days later. While much of the focus on this team has been on the offense, it was the defense that was locked in, limiting the Pistons to just 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 17.9 (!) percent from three-point land. They held Detroit to just 26 points in the second and third quarter combined, leading to a decisive 97-82 win.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

A 1-2 start for the Raptors feels about normal for a team still finding its way in the early part of the season. At any rate, if you could pick a win to feel good about out of the first three games, it’s against the stupid Boston Celtics — without a shadow of a doubt. (Or maybe that’s just me.)
NBA
Blog a Bull

Lonzo Ball is getting his hands on balls and the rest of the Bulls are following suit

As Stephen Noh said in his recent notes on last night’s Bulls win over Toronto, it was really two different games. The Bulls wound up staving off collapse thanks to DeMar DeRozan’s late-game shotmaking (and it’s hard to turn the ball over if you aren’t passing!), but for the first 42 minutes of the contest it was a performance more in trend with the rest of the season’s start: active - and great - defense.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

5 observations from the Chicago Bulls’ opening week, including Alex Caruso’s instant impact, Lonzo Ball’s 3-point shooting and a thin bench

The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start as the new roster begins to jell, ranking second in opponents points per game with an entertaining style of play. Here are five observations from the opening week of their season. 1. Three games into the 2021-22 season and we already have an MVP race between Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the yin and yang of the new-look Bulls. Naturally, the MVP ...
NBA

