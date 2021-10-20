Patriots’ corner workouts continue with De’Vante Bausby

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Jets have a lot of things they need to be worried about. The Patriots aren’t one of those things. Nevertheless, in the wake of Sunday’s 54-13 thumping at the hands of Bill Belichick’s team, some Jets were left with a sour taste in their mouths. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, offensive lineman Morgan Moses said that he and some of his teammates were “bothered” by the Patriots “running up the score.” Morgan Moses said he & others were bothered by #Patriots running up the score — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 24, 2021 That was a more...

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO