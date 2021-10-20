CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots’ corner workouts continue with De’Vante Bausby

By Oliver Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Poole would not be the lone veteran cornerback visiting the New England Patriots on Wednesday. The organization also hosted De’Vante Bausby for a workout, as first shared by Mike Reiss of ESPN. Bausby, 28, entered...

NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Julian Edelman offers some simple analysis after the Patriots’ 54-13 win over the Jets

The New England Patriots cruised to a convincing 54-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, dominating the game from start to finish. In the aftermath, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is now working as an analyst after announcing his retirement earlier this year, offered some simple analysis on social media.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

#PostPulpit Mailbag: Is Bill Belichick holding the Patriots back?

It was another winnable game that slipped out of the New England Patriots’ hands, as they fell 35-29 to the Dallas Cowboys in overtime in Week 7. As the Patriots will turn their attention to a rematch with the New York Jets as they look to get back in the win column, let’s jump straight into this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.
NFL
CBS Boston

Some Jets Players Were Bothered By Patriots Running Up The Score

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Jets have a lot of things they need to be worried about. The Patriots aren’t one of those things. Nevertheless, in the wake of Sunday’s 54-13 thumping at the hands of Bill Belichick’s team, some Jets were left with a sour taste in their mouths. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, offensive lineman Morgan Moses said that he and some of his teammates were “bothered” by the Patriots “running up the score.” Morgan Moses said he & others were bothered by #Patriots running up the score — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 24, 2021 That was a more...
NFL
Boston Herald

New England Patriots continue to struggle with identity in 35-29 loss to Dallas Cowboys

Six weeks into the season, the Patriots are in the midst of an identity crisis. “We’re the 2021 Patriots who haven’t won at home. The past doesn’t matter, what those guys did in the past won’t help us,” team captain Devin McCourty said after the team dropped a heartbreaking overtime thriller to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night, 35-29.
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Jets head coach continues trashing Patriots’ Mac Jones

That’s something Rex Ryan just isn’t prepared to do when it comes to the New England Patriots. The former New York Jets head coach, now an analyst for ESPN, trashed Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones on Monday. “The Patriots won’t make the playoffs because they have a peashooter at quarterback....
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Jets preview: New England is looking to get back on track in Week 7

The New England Patriots may still feel confident despite their 2-4 record, but they need to start winning some games again soon if they want to get their season back on track. Luckily, they will have a prime opportunity to do just that on Sunday with the 1-4 New York Jets coming to town.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Jets ahead of Week 7

The same former New England Patriots and New York Jets from September will cross paths again in October. And not only coaches Bill Belichick, Bo Hardegree, Mick Lombardi and Leon Washington. Here’s the list of ties between the active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m....
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in Week 7

Welcome to the seventh week of the NFL’s 2021 regular season! The New England Patriots will not enter the action until Sunday, when they welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium, but as always the action is kicked off earlier than that: Thursday Night Football is upon us. To find out who you should root for, please make sure to check out our Patriots Rooting Guide.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots preach ‘urgency’ heading into divisional matchup with the Jets

There are still eleven more games left to be played on the New England Patriots’ regular season schedule, but at 2-4 the room for error has been getting significantly smaller over the last few weeks. If they want to position themselves for a potential playoff run, the Patriots need to start winning more consistently sooner rather than later.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Schefter: Patriots to host veteran free agent cornerback for workout

In each of the last two weeks, the Patriots have added defensive backs to their practice squad, signing Elijah Benton and Sean Davis. Will they add another defensive back for the third week in a row?. On Wednesday, the team is expected to meet with a veteran free agent cornerback....
NFL
NESN

Patriots Not Signing This Veteran Defensive Back After Workout

Brian Poole will not be joining the New England Patriots. At least, not imminently. The veteran defensive back worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday but left Gillette Stadium without a contract, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Poole was in Houston on Thursday to work out for the Texans, per Rosenhaus.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

NFL trade deadline: Pro Football Focus suggests Patriots send Ted Karras to the Bengals

The New England Patriots have never shied away from making a move at the NFL trade deadline, and there are no indications that this year might be different. If Bill Belichick and company do indeed swing a trade, Pro Football Focus has identified one player who could be sent elsewhere: interior offensive lineman Ted Karras.
NFL

