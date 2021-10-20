Elton John scores first-ever #1 hit on ‘Billboard’ Dance/Electronic chart

Elton John has returned to the top of the U.K. Singles Chart for the first time in 16 years, with his "Cold Heart" collab with Dua Lipa (remixed by Pnau) landing at No. 1 on Friday (Oct. 15). "Cold Heart" takes the throne -- which Ed Sheeran's "Shivers" had been...
Another day, another chart record for Sir Elton John. Earlier this week, he officially registered 50 years of top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and now he’s set a similar record for longevity back home in the U.K. Specifically, he’s now the only act in the history of the U.K. singles chart to score a top-10 hit in six different decades, thanks to his Dua Lipa collabo, “Cold Heart.”
If Ed Sheeran is going to be knocked off his No.1 spot by anyone, he wants it to be Elton John. Sharing a black and white photo with John on Thursday, the singer wrote that he "really" wants the musical icon's song with Dua Lipa to knock his single "Shivers" off No. 1 in the U.K. top singles chart.
How often do you hear of an artist asking fans not to stream his song, and stream his rival’s song instead? Well, that’s just the kind of guy Ed Sheeran is. Ed’s hit “Shivers” has been number one on the British singles chart for several weeks now and Ed himself has been number one for some 15 weeks straight, thanks to his previous single “Bad Habits.” But right behind him this week are Elton John and Dua Lipa, with their mashup remix “Cold Heart.”
Five decades after debuting on the U.K. charts in 1971 with “Your Song,” Elton John is once again at the top of the list. His recent collaboration with fellow British pop singer Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” currently sits comfortably at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart, making it John’s 33rd Top 10 song of his career and his first No. 1 in 16 years.
The song of the summer is now officially a charting hit in the United States – a first for a Nigerian afrobeat genre song. It was the unofficial song of the summer, and now it’s an official top hit in the United States. Wizkid’s ubiquitous afrobeat jam Essence featuring Tems has been the soundtrack to every brunch party and Instagram story for months, and it just broke the Billboard top ten chart – the first-ever Nigerian song to achieve such a feat.
BTS golden vocalist Jungkook continues to rule charts, and Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart is not an exception to it. Both his solo songs 'My Time' & 'Euphoria' chart at #6 & #7 respectively on the said chart this week. Jungkook is the longest-charting K-pop Idol on the chart...
Four chart titans are battling it out for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart. Leading the race on today’s Official Chart Update is Elton John, whose new record The Lockdown Sessions is at Number 1 – though it’s still all to play for as just 4,500 chart sales currently separate the Top 4.
Elton John might be 74 and struggling with a dodgy hip, but his musical taste remains far cooler than most guys half his age. While most ageing rockstars are happy to rehash the sounds of their glory days, Sir Elton is more likely to be found in a studio with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X.
