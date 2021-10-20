Elton John scores first-ever #1 hit on ‘Billboard’ Dance/Electronic chart

How often do you hear of an artist asking fans not to stream his song, and stream his rival’s song instead? Well, that’s just the kind of guy Ed Sheeran is. Ed’s hit “Shivers” has been number one on the British singles chart for several weeks now and Ed himself has been number one for some 15 weeks straight, thanks to his previous single “Bad Habits.” But right behind him this week are Elton John and Dua Lipa, with their mashup remix “Cold Heart.”

