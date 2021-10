Got to reward those 5th year friends and family walk-ons...because you know, culture. I can't believe one of our younger 4-5* DBs couldn't be better option. How often in the past did we used to use DBs for PR and KR? Usually some of the best or fastest overall athletes that may be 2nd string and not as valuable in terms of numbers. I hate Dabo's philosophy on ST's where he stresses possession instead of opportunities to change the game. A kickoff return in the UGA game and its tied. Better ST in the NCST game and we win. The lack of using it as a scoring or field position opportunity really irks me in games like these.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO