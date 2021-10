See the Monster Trucks this Saturday, October 23, in Wheatland at Lucas Oil Speedway!. Win a pair of tickets to the Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show at Lucas Oil Speedway. According to the Lucas Oil Speedway website, "Eight of the nation’s most-powerful Monster Trucks, plus an assortment of other demonstrations of power, speed, finesse - and even some trick or treating - to cap off the motorsports year."

WHEATLAND, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO