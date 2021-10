The fifth child tax credit payment is coming in just under three weeks, but you've only got six days left to unenroll. Millions of eligible families are getting immediate benefit from receiving cash in advance this year compared to getting the credit during tax time. Parents are getting as much as $300 per month per kid. But some families are still opting out each month, even though the majority of checks have already gone out.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO