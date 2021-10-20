Fall events around the county

Here are some of the local Halloween events taking place this weekend:. ‘SPOOKY SMASH:’ Oct. 28-31, 49 Canterbury St., Worcester. SmashIt2 is turning their smash rooms into the October monthly theme — a Halloween haunted house “Spooky Smash. The scene will be decorated with strobe lights, music, pumpkins and several Halloween animatronics. Eighteen staff members dressed in costumes will be doing no-touch spooks. Each haunted experience will take between 10 to 15 minutes. The family pack ticket is $20 for up to eight people. On Oct. 28 and 29, the house is open from 4-10 p.m. On Oct. 30, it is open from noon-10 p.m. On Oct. 31, it will run from noon-8 p.m. To learn more information about Spooky Smash or SmashIt2, visit https://smashit2.com/

GRAFTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO