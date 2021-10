Ellie McGowan, of Fredonia, has been chosen as a participant in the homecoming court at Murray State University. Homecoming queen and king coronation will take place in conjunction with the 2 p.m. football game Saturday, Oct. 23, against Austin Peay at Roy Stewart Stadium. Others in the court are Mollie Beck of Mayfield, Paige Carter of Berea, Kristen Lyons of Murray, Courtney Rager of Bremen, Ty Allen of Berea, Zaid Haija of Murray, Ian Puckett of Mayfield, Hayden Smee of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Walter Steely of Sebree. Other homecoming events were held throughout the week.

