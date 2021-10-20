Quick Hits On The Titans From Wednesday

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. It's impossible not to watch Titans running back Derrick Henry, right? I mean the guy has taken over games all season, with five straight 100-yard performances and now with 783 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Titans figure to ride Henry, who is averaging 130.5 yards per game, once again against a Kansas City defense that's ranked 27th in the NFL rushing defense, allowing 133.2 yards per game, and 5.15 yards per carry. The Chiefs did a decent job slowing down Henry the last time these two teams met, holding him to 69 yards on 19 carries in the AFC Championship Game at the end of the 2019 season. But this is a different Chiefs team, and this is an improved King Henry.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO