New Irish gambling laws would see free bets and VIP perks banned, ads restricted

The report of Victoria’s Royal Commission into Melbourne’s casino has been made public. It has found the behaviour of the casino’s operator, Crown Resorts to be “disgraceful”, with practices that have been “variously illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative”. But royal commissioner Ray Finkelstein has also decided the economic effects of Crown losing its licence, the impact on innocent parties, and the company’s belated attempts at rehabilitation mean it should keep its casino licence – at least for now. The Victorian government has accepted this recommendation. It will appoint a “special manager” – Stephen O'Bryan QC, a former commissioner with the...

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO