The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced what it’s calling a “strategic road map” to tackle PFAS. Known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t naturally break down, some have been linked to cancer, birth defects, decreased immunity, and other serious health problems. PFAS have been detected in water sources nationwide, notably near current or former military bases such as those in Bucks and Montgomery Counties and the still-active Dover Air Force Base.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO