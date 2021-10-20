CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Georgia QB Jacob Eason claimed off waivers by new NFL team

By Grant Bricker
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Football coverage presented by — Jacob Eason has already found a new team after beingwaived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Eason made an appearance in one game for the Colts in the Week 2 loss to...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

ourcommunitynow.com

Why Seahawks Claimed Jacob Eason

The Seahawks claimed Washington native Jacob Eason off waivers on Wednesday. But why is Eason here and not Cam Newton?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts want to sign Jacob Eason to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts waived 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason on Tuesday to make room for rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was activated from the injured reserve list. Eason is subject to waivers, which means any team can put a claim in on him. However if Eason winds up clearing waivers, the Colts want to re-sign him to the practice squad, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Activate QB Sam Ehlinger Off IR; While Waiving QB Jacob Eason in Wave of Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team promoted placekicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad for a consecutive week, activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from Injured Reserve, while waiving both defensive tackle Chris Williams and quarterback Jacob Eason in corresponding 53-man roster moves. The team also placed wide receiver...
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Colts waive backup QB Jacob Eason

The Indianapolis Colts waived third-string quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday. The Colts selected Eason in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year, $4.03 million contract. Also Tuesday, the Colts elevated kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad and placed wide receiver Parris Campbell...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Eason Not Out of Work Long as Seahawks Claim Him Off Waivers

One NFL team's hand-me-down apparently is another team's treasure. On Wednesday, a day after the Indianapolis Colts put him on waivers, quarterback Jacob Eason was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks. Eason is coming home a second time to play football, three years after transferring to the University of Washington from...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts release former backup quarterback, fourth-round pick Jacob Eason

INDIANAPOLIS — The downward trajectory Jacob Eason has been taking since the opening of training camp has hit the bottom. The Colts released Eason, the 2020 fourth-round pick who opened the season as the team’s backup and faltered in relief of an injured Carson Wentz against the Rams, in order to make room for sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger to be activated off of injured reserve.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Who To Blame For Jacob Eason’s Sudden Fall

It seems like yesterday that Jacob Eason was the next man up in training camp at Grand Park when Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury in early August. My, how quickly that all changed. Eason was released among roster transactions on Tuesday to make room for QB Sam Ehlinger. It’s a sudden fall from grace that seems almost impossible if you didn’t see it happen with your own eyes. From a fourth-round pick in 2020 to the apparent No. 2 QB behind Wentz in training camp to out of a job and losing out to the likes of Brett Hundley and Sam Ehlinger. How much of it falls on Eason and how much of it falls on General Manager Chris Ballard? Kevin Bowen and Mike Wells debated the topic on Wednesday’s Fan Morning Show and needless to say, there was plenty of blame to go around.
NFL
FanSided

Jacob Eason homecoming: Former Bulldog can recharge his NFL career in Seattle

Former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason has had quite the week. Indianapolis waived him on Tuesday, and not a full day later, the Seattle Seahawks claimed him. The Colts originally drafted Eason during the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Eason only played in one game after coming in for Carson Wentz, who left with an injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEATTLE, WA

