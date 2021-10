News Bites for October 26... ...Salem Media Group “AM 560 The Answer” WIND Chicago selects Neennu Gupta, owner of Bottle & Bodega in Park Ridge, IL, as the winner of its “Business Boost” contest. The business will receive a $75,000 marketing campaign on the station over the course of next year. “We’re excited to award this wonderful prize to such a deserving small business,” VP/GM Jeff Reisman said in a release. “Neennu represents the best of small business owners. She’s worked hard and persevered to keep her business afloat during challenging times. We look forward to working with her in the year to come to see how she continues to grow her business.”

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO