Robert “Bob” Louis Brickner, 70, of Alvada, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 23, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. Bob was born on Sept. 23, 1951, in Tiffin to the late James E. and Rosemary (Huffmon) Brickner of New Riegel. On June 26, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Theis at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Alvada, and she survives.

ALVADA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO