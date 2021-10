The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles begin a new program in which ocean carriers are charged per container for taking up space in terminals after a certain number of days; nine days for containers transported by truck and three days for rail. The fee starts at $100 per container but for each day it sits will grow in increments of $100 per container. This goes into effect Nov. 1. San Pedro Bay's decision to implement the surcharge shows just how stressed these ports are, as demand increases and congestion grows.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO