CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US Air Force teams with UK on machine learning demo

By Nathan Strout
MilitaryTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory successfully demonstrated new joint machine learning algorithms with the United Kingdom, showcasing the countries’ ability to collaborate on deploying artificial intelligence in support of war fighters. The cooperation between the Air Force Research Laboratory and the U.K.’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory...

www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Palladium

Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon's 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world. At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense Secretary...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force holds week of F-15EX tests at Nellis

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is wrapping up the first weeklong operational test of its two new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets. The F-15EXs, updated versions of the fourth-generation F-15 jet, took part in their first major test with the Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. The fighters — so far, the only F-15EXs that have been built — flew alongside F-15Cs and F-15Es, the Air Force said in a Friday release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host classified material

Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force Is Trying to Make Jet Fuel. Out of Thin Air?

In a move that will revolutionize the way the U.S. military needs to work its logistics to power its operations at home and abroad, the Air Force has now confirmed that its program to develop jet fuel out of thin air is closer to completion. In a press release, the U.S. Air Force claimed it was a step closer to accessing fuel anytime and anywhere on the planet without relying on fuel tankers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

North Korea claims latest missile test didn’t target US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States. The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the...
WORLD
The Weather Channel

NASA Needs to Invest in Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft to Stay Ahead in Future Space Exploration: Experts

According to experts at NASA, investing more in nuclear-powered spacecraft can help the US stay ahead of the competition with nations like China. At a recent government hearing, experts from US space agency NASA and the aerospace industry deliberated where the country stood when stacked against other nations developing new nuclear propulsion technology. They suggested the US needs to move quickly if it wants to keep up, Space.com reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Carter
Person
Jake Tapper
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
MilitaryTimes

Investigation finds faulty power supply part caused KC-135 nosedives

The Air Force’s KC-135 Stratotanker fleet has returned to regular operations after the service discovered that a faulty power supply was to blame for causing two jets to unexpectedly nosedive earlier this year. Problems with the power supply, a subcomponent of the autopilot system, in May led the tankers to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

Report to Congress on Emerging Military Technologies

The following is the Oct. 21, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues for Congress. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials are increasingly focused on developing emerging military technologies to enhance U.S. national security and keep pace with U.S. competitors. The U.S. military has long relied upon technological superiority to ensure its dominance in conflict and to underwrite U.S. national security. In recent years, however, technology has both rapidly evolved and rapidly proliferated—largely as a result of advances in the commercial sector. As former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel observed, this development has threatened to erode the United States’ traditional sources of military advantage. The Department of Defense (DOD) has undertaken a number of initiatives to arrest this trend. For example, in 2014, DOD announced the Third Offset Strategy, an effort to exploit emerging technologies for military and security purposes as well as associated strategies, tactics, and concepts of operation. In support of this strategy, DOD established a number of organizations focused on defense innovation, including the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Wargaming Alignment Group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#With U#Air Combat#Machine Learning#Science And Technology#Uk#Aaic Rrb#Afrl#Navy#Information Directorate
MilitaryTimes

North Carolina sailor dies from COVID-19 complications

Another sailor has died due to COVID-19 complications, at least the second sailor to die from the virus this month, the Navy announced Wednesday. Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Michael Haberstumpf, 42, died of COVID-19-related complications Oct. 10 at the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, after testing positive for the virus Sept. 2. He was hospitalized Sept. 9.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
eWeek

Capital One’s Cat Posey on How to Build a Machine Learning Team

I spoke with Cat Posey, Sr. Technology Director, Machine Learning, at Capital One, about strategies for effective collaboration in machine learning, including the value of building relationships. Where are companies with AI deployments at this point? I’ve heard that only 4 percent of companies have successfully deployed AI. Why is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
MilitaryTimes

Navy sets up mobile hospital with 150 beds in Norwegian caves

The U.S. Navy now has an expeditionary medical facility in Norwegian caves. The mobile hospital, which can function in the caves or head to other theaters, aims to cultivate joint processes and procedures with NATO allies in the region, according to the Navy. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S....
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but a U.S. official said no American troops stationed there were killed or injured. A U.S. official told Military Times that there were a small number of rockets involved in the attack. It...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy