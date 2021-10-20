Remember That Song – 10/20/21

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubbed F1 interviewer Martin Brundle after he asked the singer to “freestyle rap”.Footage of the awkward encounter was broadcast on Sky Sports, as the rapper attended the US Grand Prix. Attempting to speak to Megan, real name Megan Pete, for his pre-race grid walk segment, Brundle was seen approaching the star’s entourage.“That’s a very big bloke in front of her,” Brundle told viewers, before asking her: “Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you? Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper.”“You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula...
Comments / 0