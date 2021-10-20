CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember That Song – 10/20/21

By Paul Stroessner
rtt80s.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Song: “One” by Bee Gees from the album One (1989) If you’d like to get the song from Amazon,...

rtt80s.com

Vibe

Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
rtt80s.com

Return to the ’80s Trivia – 10/20/21

Question: What show was I Love the 80s Strikes Back panelist John Fugelsang referring to when he said, “I was just happy to see Kunta Kinte in space.”?. Last Question: What video game company released the Megamania game cartridge in 1982?. Answer: Activision.
rtt80s.com

Episode 37: Retro Halloween

Return to the ’80s is finally back with a brand new podcast episode! Caroline and Claire join Del and I to talk all about Halloween. This is a huge range of topics, including music, movies, and candy, as well as Halloween memories. This was a lot of fun, and I hope you enjoy!
101 WIXX

Throwback Track: 10-20-21

The lyrics came from a poem Axl Rose was working on. He wrote the song about his girlfriend, Erin Everly, the daughter of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers. After dating for four years, they got married at a quickie wedding in Las Vegas on April 28, 1990, but just nine months later, the marriage was annulled.
Popculture

Chloe Bailey Makes Controversial Relationship Remarks Amid Debut Single Success

Chloe Bailey is having to clear up a lot of speculation regarding her feelings on her romantic relationships. The former Chloe X Halle singer once told her Twitter followers, "Music is my man," in an Instagram Live session." However, it looks as if in recent weeks, she's changed her mind. The whole discussion began when another Twitter user shared a headline of a news headline that read: "Chloe Bailey Reveals Doesn't Like When A Guy Answers Every Time She Calls: 'I Want To Be Left Wondering What You're Doing'." In response, Bailey wrote, "Women gettin weirder and weirder out'chea."
NYLON

Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubs F1 interviewer who awkwardly asked her to ‘freestyle rap’

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubbed F1 interviewer Martin Brundle after he asked the singer to “freestyle rap”.Footage of the awkward encounter was broadcast on Sky Sports, as the rapper attended the US Grand Prix. Attempting to speak to Megan, real name Megan Pete, for his pre-race grid walk segment, Brundle was seen approaching the star’s entourage.“That’s a very big bloke in front of her,” Brundle told viewers, before asking her: “Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you? Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper.”“You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula...
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
HollywoodLife

Heather Rae Young’s Stunning Wedding Dress To Marry Tarek El Moussa — Photos

Heather Rae Young wore a gorgeous corset style gown with a lace and sequin overlay designed by Galia Lahav to marry the love of her love, Tarek El Moussa!. Heather Rae Young, 33, looked gorgeous on her wedding day to Tarek El Moussa, 40! The Selling Sunset star wore a custom corset style gown with French lace created by Israeli designer Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 23. The gown was accented by silver sequin details to add a dash of sparkle in a leaf pattern on her arms and down through the bodice and sheer skirt. The dress also included a sexy keyhole back.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Cuddles Up to New Man in Florida: Take THIS, Kody!

As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State. In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida. Nope. She has a smile plastered across her face because...
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
