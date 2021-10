HOUSTON — Did the Red Sox get robbed of what could have been a crucial run in their Game 1 loss to the Astros?. The Red Sox rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning and were threatening for more Friday night when Hunter Renfroe roped a ball down the left-field line. The double easily scored Rafael Devers from second to make it a 3-1 game, but as the ball rolled toward the indented wall next to the foul line, it ricocheted off a leg of the stool that a ball boy was sitting in, and bounced off the wall and back out to left instead of rolling to the corner, where it could have scored J.D. Martinez from first.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO