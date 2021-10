When you get to college, you often get the first glimpse of what true independence looks like. No one here is looking out for you like they did at home. You are responsible for your own grocery shopping, your own cooking and your own eating habits. The routines you create in these four years are often what you will do for life, and skipping meals can easily become one of those habits. Don’t let it.

