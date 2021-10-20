Diversity, equity and inclusion course hits key marks

I am pleased to announce the selection of the Jackson School of Geosciences’ new Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dr. Julia A. Clarke. Dr. Clarke has been a member of the Jackson School since 2009 and is the John A. Wilson Centennial Professor in Vertebrate Paleontology. She is well known to many on campus for her research, inclusive science pedagogy and for helping to make the academic workplace more equitable and inclusive. For these efforts, she has been recognized by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Professor Program as one of about 50 faculty leaders across the U.S. who is dedicated to innovation in undergraduate education. As part of this program, Dr. Clarke is PI on a five-year grant focused on disciplinarily diversity and inclusive course-based research experiences. She also supports the integration of JEDI (justice, equity, diversity and inclusion) themes into our curriculum and research proposals. She has served many years on the university’s gender equity committee as well as on provost taskforces on scaling experiential learning and mentorship. She is faculty advisor to GLOW and leads the Geoscience Ambassadors.

