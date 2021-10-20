CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook To Change Name to Focus on The Metaverse

By Drew Barkin
EDMTunes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is initiating a massive rebrand, as the company prepares to change its name as early as next week. As reported by The Verge, the social media conglomerate will change its name to reflect its focus on the metaverse. The social network will retain Facebook branding but be under...

The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

The big takeaways from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
INTERNET
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over safety concerns

Facebook has recorded profits of nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in the three months to September despite allegations that it is failing to protect young people and prevent extremism.The figure was up from 7.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the same period last year.The tech giant’s total revenue, mainly from ad sales, surged to 29.01 billion dollars (£21 billion) in the third quarter from 21.47 billion dollars (£15.6 billion) at the same time last year, according to financial statements.Data also revealed the number of daily users had increased 6% to 1.93 billion since the same time last year, while the...
INTERNET
The Independent

YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids' safety

Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety.The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection is fresh off a highly charged hearing with a former Facebook data scientist, who laid out internal company research showing that the company's Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The panel is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms, with millions or billions of users, that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET

