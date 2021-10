ABILENE, TX – A tree trimer died on Tuesday after he was electrocuted while working in a bucket truck. According to reports, on Oct. 26 at around 11:30 a.m., Firefighters with the Abilene Fire Department and Officers with the Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 2200 bock of Oakwood Ln. for the report of an electrocution. When the crew arrived on scene, they discovered one injured worker and one worker who was deceased inside of a bucket truck. The injured victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other worker remained in the bucket truck for more than an hour before…

