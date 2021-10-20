CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattoo

Mark my love

By Geraldine Ang
Daily Californian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the gorgeous girl with the cool love letter tattoo:. That is, I’m assuming it’s a love letter: an elegant envelope stamped with a heart-shaped seal, held aloft by willowy fingers. I spotted it for just a moment as you darted in front of me at Sather Gate, but I feel...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Help! My Husband Called His Ex the “Love of His Life.”

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning or afternoon depending on where you are, and welcome to this week’s chat. Let’s get started. Q. Runner-up: My husband recently said something that I am finding difficult...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
APG of Wisconsin

My love affair with a huntsman

Each fall I have an assignation with a great hunter I met years ago. He sneaks into my life most often in the middle of the night; my reaction is ALWAYS an audible sigh followed by a rush of wonderful memories as I stalk him in the heavens. His name is Orion, and he is the constellation who appears in the southeastern corner of the heavens just after dusk in the fall of the year. His stunning belt of three stars is his giveaway in the far-off heavens—he is a strong and mighty warrior. We’ve known each other for forty-eight seasons, and though I have met a plethora of his friends since that time, none have fascinated me as he does. Orion, and not the calendar, acknowledge fall has arrived in my little world.
RELATIONSHIPS
No Depression

Phoebe Hunt – ‘Take My Love’

Along with her band, The Gatherers, Phoebe Hunt has found the musical wings upon which to soar within her unique world of artistic expression. From American Songwriter to NPR’s Heavy Rotation, her music is reaching an audience that listens beyond the status quo. Her upcoming release, Neither One of Us Is Wrong, has deep story lines focused on the outer journey of our society and the times in which we live. Connected by the thin thread of reconciliation, Hunt offers a discourse that must be facilitated delicately through the lens of the artist’s perspective. “With so much division in our society, even inner familiarly, people can feel lost, like they don’t even know how to begin the conversation … so they stop talking.” Neither One of Us Is Wrong explores the myriad of emotions that encompass that disconnection.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Love#Love Always#Your Love#New York City#My California
Daily Californian

Quiz: Are you gaslight, gatekeep or girlboss?

“Gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss” is one of the latest internet memes which parodies every middle-aged mom’s favorite statement of “live, laugh, love.” You might’ve assigned these traits to your favorite fictional characters, celebrities or even to yourself for fun. But if you’re conflicted about what category you truly fall into, this quiz is for you!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Brenham Banner-Press

Kyle Richards: Acting is my first love

Kyle Richards says acting is her “first love”. The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star recently made a return to acting when she reprised her role as Lindsey in the ‘Halloween’ franchise’s new movie ‘Halloween Kills’, over four decades after she appeared in the 1978 original. And now, Kyle has...
BEVERLY HILLS, TX
Buffalo News

My View: There’s more to love with bulldog Bruno

When I retired from teaching and all of our six children were married in homes of their own, I found an animal board on eBay, where I was a seller, and found a discussion board where I loved looking at all the beautiful “fur babies,” as their proud owners called their four-legged pets.
PETS
outsidemagazine

How Can I Inspire My Teen to Love the Outdoors?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Welcome to Tough Love. We’re answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair Braverman, dogsled racer and author of Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube. Have a question of your own? Write to us at toughlove@outsideinc.com.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tattoo
imdb.com

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Mark Cuevas has even more reason to look forward to 2022. On Friday, Oct. 22, the Love Is Blind reality star confirmed to E! News that he and fiancée Aubrey Rainey are expecting their second child together. Nearly six months ago, Mark and Aubrey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace Anthony. Mark wrote in the birth announcement, "Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we've been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He's safe, healthy and has his mother's smile!" And though Ace is still very young, the couple told People they're excited...
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

From Here Cometh My Love for Words

I fell in love with words while confined to a hospital bed for eight eternally long weeks after I foolishly broke my neck one summer day lifeguarding in Atlantic City, NJ–everyone but myself!. It was a silly, almost slapstick diving accident while I was a young lifeguard in the popular...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Californian

‘The Storm of Echoes’ is mystifying dive into metaphysical and beyond

“The Storm of Echoes,” the final installment in French author Christelle Dabos’ “The Mirror Visitor” quartet is a fascinating yet harrowing conclusion to the series. Looping wildly through revelatory sequences, the twisting narrative keeps readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Following protagonist Ophelia and her husband Thorn on their quest to defeat an omnipotent being known as God, the novel satisfyingly explores the strangest parts of Dabos’ metaphysical world and showcases what her books are best known for: their exponential increase in absurdity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

Wet embraces historic venue The Chapel with ethereal pop hymns

In times when people are more likely to find themselves a tear-stricken solo act in their car rather than in prayer, indie-pop trio Wet is primed to capitalize. However, while the hymns of old rung shared refrain through the walls of San Francisco’s The Chapel, Wet’s were met by a solitary, self-aware crowd. It’s hard reconciling the kind of music that many in the crowd would be most likely to save for their most solitary moments with the shared space of performance, where every movement feels like a personal confession.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

My mother's love comes in the form of sliced peaches

My morning routine in Urayasu, Japan consisted of eating a bowl of leftover curry for breakfast, walking my host family’s poodle around the park and chopping vegetables with my host mom as we watched reruns of her favorite game show. It didn’t take long for me to realize the importance...
BALTIMORE, MD
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
whowhatwear

My Love Affair With Quirky Cardigans Has Begun Thanks to These Looks

Is it possible for a sweater to take over your mind, body, and soul? That's precisely what happened to me once Marni's striped mohair cardigan entered the scene. Deliciously fluffy and appealingly oversize, it was such a breakout star of the Italian label's S/S 21 collection, and celebs have been flocking to it in droves.
APPAREL
Daily Californian

I’m alive, thanks for asking

Content warning: suicide. I feel like everybody remembers high school. For some, it was filled with parties and underage drinking. For others, it was AP tests and college applications. For me, it was panic attacks and crying at my desk. My brain, body and the world felt stuck in a...
BERKELEY, CA
TVShowsAce

‘600-Lb. Life’ Pauline Potter Sheds 500-Lbs: See INCREDIBLE Transformation

My 600-Lb. Life fans met Pauline Potter during Season 3 of the TLC series. As the Season 10 Premiere fast approaches, fans of the series are wondering where Pauline Potter is now and what her weight loss progress has been like. Fortunately, none other than Dr. Now himself took to Instagram recently to share a 2021 update on Pauline Potter. Where is she now and how much weight has Pauline Potter lost? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
CELEBRITIES
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy