Mark my love

Along with her band, The Gatherers, Phoebe Hunt has found the musical wings upon which to soar within her unique world of artistic expression. From American Songwriter to NPR’s Heavy Rotation, her music is reaching an audience that listens beyond the status quo. Her upcoming release, Neither One of Us Is Wrong, has deep story lines focused on the outer journey of our society and the times in which we live. Connected by the thin thread of reconciliation, Hunt offers a discourse that must be facilitated delicately through the lens of the artist’s perspective. “With so much division in our society, even inner familiarly, people can feel lost, like they don’t even know how to begin the conversation … so they stop talking.” Neither One of Us Is Wrong explores the myriad of emotions that encompass that disconnection.
