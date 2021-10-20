Mark my love

Each fall I have an assignation with a great hunter I met years ago. He sneaks into my life most often in the middle of the night; my reaction is ALWAYS an audible sigh followed by a rush of wonderful memories as I stalk him in the heavens. His name is Orion, and he is the constellation who appears in the southeastern corner of the heavens just after dusk in the fall of the year. His stunning belt of three stars is his giveaway in the far-off heavens—he is a strong and mighty warrior. We’ve known each other for forty-eight seasons, and though I have met a plethora of his friends since that time, none have fascinated me as he does. Orion, and not the calendar, acknowledge fall has arrived in my little world.

