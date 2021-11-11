CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsG6X_0cXWXmC700

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer ; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas ; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life .

See below for full listing of premiere dates and outlets.

November 11
Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food)
The Christmas Cure (Hall)
Christmas at the Palace (Hall)
Christmas at Pemberley Manor (Hall)
Christmas at the Plaza (Hall)
Christmas With the Darlings (Hall)
Heart of the Holidays (Hall)
Holiday Date (Hall)
Miss Christmas (Hall)
A Nashville Christmas Carol (Hall)
Next Stop, Christmas (Hall)
The Santa Stakeout (Hall)
Soul Santa (BET)
A Wish for Christmas (Hall)

November 12
The Christmas Club (Hall)
Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hall)
Christmas by Starlight (Hall)
A Christmas Treasure (Hall)
Crashing Through the Snow (Hall)
Finding Santa (Hall)
An Ice Wine Christmas (Life)
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Hall)
My Christmas Dream (Hall)
Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (Hall)
Once Upon a Holiday (Hall)
Open By Christmas (Hall)
A Very Merry Mix-Up (Hall)

November 13
Chateau Christmas (Hall)
Christmas Comes Twice (Hall)
Christmas Getaway (Hall)
The Christmas House (Hall)
Christmas Next Door (Hall)
Christmas Sail (Hall)
Coming Home for Christmas (Hall)
Coyote Creek Christmas (Hall)
Crown for Christmas (Hall)
Four Christmases (TBS)
My Christmas Family Tree (Hall)
A Picture Perfect Holiday (Life)

November 14
A Cheerful Christmas (Hall)
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (Hall)
Christmas in Harmony (Hall)
Christmas She Wrote (Hall)
Cross Country Christmas (Hall)
Good Morning Christmas! (Hall)
A Holiday in Harlem (Hall)
Mariah Carey’s All I want For Christmas is You (Amazon/IMDb)
A Holiday in Harlem (Hall)
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Hall)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (TBS)
On the 12th Day of Christmas (Hall)
With Love, Christmas (Hall)

November 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas (Hulu)
Angels In The Snow (Hulu)
Back To Christmas (Hulu)
Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food)
Christmas Belle (Hulu)
The Christmas Calendar (Hulu)
Christmas Cookies (Hall)
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (Hall)
Christmas In The Heartland (Hulu)
A Christmas Kiss II (Hulu)
A Christmas Switch (Hulu)
Christmas Town (Hall)
A Christmas Tree Miracle (Hulu)
Christmas With the Andersons (Hulu)
A Cinderella Christmas (Hulu)
A December Bride (Hall)
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (Hulu)
Enchanted Christmas (Hall)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (Hulu)
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food)
Holly’s Holiday (Hulu)
Love, Lights, Haunukkah! (Hall)
The March Sisters at Christmas (Hulu)
Married by Christmas (Hulu)
Merry & Bright (Hall)
My Dad is Scrooge (Hulu)
My Santa (Hulu)
Naughty & Nice (Hulu)
A Puppy For Christmas (Hulu)
Rock N’ Roll Christmas (Hulu)
Second Chance Christmas (Hulu)
The Secret of the Nutcracker ((Hulu)
Snowbound for Christmas (Net)
The Truth About Christmas (Hulu)
Winter Wedding (Hulu)

November 16
The Christmas Cottage (Hall)
Christmas Made to Order (Hall)
A Christmas Treasure (Hall)
Christmas Under Wraps (Hall)
A Royal Christmas (Hall)
Sharing Christmas (Hall)

November 17
Christmas Flow (Net)
Christmas Waltz (Hall)
The Goldbergs holiday episode (ABC)
Heart of the Holidays (Hall)
Home Economics holiday episode (ABC)
The Mistletoe Secret (Hall)
Welcome to Christmas (Hall)

November 18
12 Gifts of Christmas (Hall)
A Cheerful Christmas (Hall)
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (Hall)
Grey’s Anatomy holiday episode (ABC)
The Jenkins Family Christmas (BET)
Mingle All the Way (Hall)
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Net)
Station 19 holiday episode (ABC)
Snow Bride (Hall)
The Sweetest Christmas (Hall)

November 19
Blown Away: Christmas (Net)
Candy Coated Christmas (Discovery+)
Christmas in Homestead (Hall)
Christmas Joy (Hall)
Christmas List (Hall)
Dancing Through the Snow (Life)
If Only I Had Christmas (Hall)
Jingle Bell Bride (Hall)
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa (Disney+)
My Christmas Love (Hall)
My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza (HGTV)
Nantucket Noel (Hall)
Puppy For Hanukkah (Disney+)
Reunited at Christmas (Hall)
A Timeless Christmas (Hall)

November 20
Christmas Comes Twice (Hall)
A Christmas Together With You (Hall)
Coming Home for Christmas (Hall)
Crashing Through the Snow (Hall)
Danger Force – Krampapalooza (Nick)
Five Star Christmas (Hall)
Kids Baking Championship: Light Up the Holidays (Food)
A Kiss Before Christmas (Hall)
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (Hall)
Side Hustle – A Mouth Noise Christmas (Nick)
The Wizard of Oz (TBS)
You Make it Feel Like Christmas (Life)

November 21
Baking Spirits Bright (Life)
A Christmas Detour (Hall)
The Christmas House (Hall)
Christmas Under Wraps (Hall)
A Kiss Before Christmas (Hall)
The Mistletoe Promise (Hall)
One Royal Holiday (Hall)
Table Wars (HGTV)

November 22
A Christmas Carousel (Hall)
Christmas Connection (Hall)
Christmas Next Door (Hall)
Cross Country Christmas (Hall)
Let It Snow (Hall)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

November 23
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Hall)
Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)
Picture a Perfect Christmas (Hall)
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Net)

November 24
A Boy Called Christmas (Net)
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus (Amazon)
Robin Robin (Net)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (NBC)

November 25
12 Dates of Christmas – Season Two (HBO)
95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Big Bang Theory Thanksgiving episodes (TBS)
Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving marathon (TBS)
The Christmas Club (Hall)
Christmas Déjà Vu (BET)
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (Hall)
Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hall)
Christmas in the Pines (Fox Nation)
Christmas in the Wilds (Fox Nation)
DC movie marathon (TNT)
Friendsgiving Thanksgiving Day marathon (TBS)
The Magic Maker (ABC)
NFL Football (Fox, CBS, NBC)
The Nine Lives of Christmas (Hall)
The Nine Kittens of Christmas (Hall)
Thanksgiving Day parade (CBS)

November 26
5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (NBC)
Blue’s Clues and You! – A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights (Nick)
A Castle for Christmas (Net)
Christmas CEO (Hall)
DC movie marathon (TNT)
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (D+)
Ernest Saves Christmas (Disney+)
Frosty Returns (CBS)
Frosty the Snowman (CBS)
Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer (CW)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (Disney+)
Jingle Bell Bride (Hall)
A Loud House Christmas (Nick, Par+)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu)
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (ABC)
Trolls Holiday in Harmony (NBC)

November 27
Christmas at Castle Heart (Hall)
Christmas Town (Hall)
DC movie marathon (TNT)
Making Spirits Bright (Hall)
Miss Christmas (Hall)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 24-hour marathon (TBS)
One Royal Holiday (Hall)
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (CBS)
Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (CBS)
The Story of Santa Claus (CBS)
An Unexpected Christmas (Hall)
Wellington Paranormal (CW)

November 28
Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday (Food)
The Christmas Contest (Hall)
Christmas Land (Hall)
Christmas in Tahoe (Hall)
Double Holiday (Hall)
Elves (Net)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses premieres (TBS)
Making Spirits Bright (Hall)
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)
The Waltons’ Homecoming (CW)
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)

November 29
Adventures in Christmasing (VH1)
Christmas in Vienna (Hall)
CMA Country Christmas (ABC)
Once Upon a Holiday (Hall)
Reunited at Christmas (Hall)
Write Before Christmas (Hall)

November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Hulu)
My Christmas Love (Hall)

*****************************

December 1
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (IMDb)
Beebo Saves Christmas (CW)
The Christmas Contest (Hall)
Ernest Saves Christmas (IMDb)
Holiday Date (Hall)
Home Economics holiday episode (ABC)
Making Spirits Bright (Hall)
The Sweetest Christmas (Hall)
The Wonder Years holiday episode (ABC)
World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (CW)

December 2
Annie Live! (NBC)
The B*tch Who Stole Christmas (VH1)
The Business of Christmas 2 (BET)
Christmas in Tahoe (Hall)
The Great Christmas Light Fight season finale (ABC)
Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
Nantucket Noel (Hall)
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC)
Santa Inc. (HBO)
Single All the Way (Net)
That Girl Lay Lay (Nick)
Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – Waiting for Santa (Nick)

December 3
he Adventures of Paddington (Nick Jr.)
Christmas Again (Disney Ch.)
Christmas at Castle Hart (Hall)
The Christmas Club (Hall)
Christmas Town (Hall)
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (Hall)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Net)
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (Nick)
Middlemost Post – Parker Saves Christmas (Nick)
Patrick Star Show – Just in Time for Christmas (Nick)
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Net)

December 4
12 Gifts of Christmas (Hall)
The Christmas Contest (Hall)
A Christmas Detour (Hall)
Christmas Next Door (Hall)
A Christmas Story (TBS)
Clüsterfünke Christmas (CC)
Coming Home for Christmas (Hall)
It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)
A Kiss Before Christmas (Hall)
Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen (Hall)
Silent Night – A Song For The World (CW)
A Very Merry Bridesmaid (Hall)

December 5
Home For the Holidays at The Grove (CBS)
A Lot Like Christmas (IMDb)

December 6
A Christmas Carol (TNT version)
David and the Elves (Net)
Hip-Hop Family Christmas (VH1)
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)
A Very Boy Band Holiday (ABC)

December 7
Bubble Guppies – Christmas is Coming! (Nick)

December 8
Peppa Pig – “Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo (Nick)

December 9
Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Snowball Bonanza (Nick)
Merry Switchmas (BET)

December 10
Rugrats – Traditions (Nick)
SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas (Nick)

December 11
Hot Mess Holiday (CC)

December 12
America’s Funniest Home Videos holiday episode (ABC)
A Christmas Proposal (CBS)
Supermarket Sweep holiday episode (ABC)
White House Christmas 2021 (HGTV)

December 13
20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (PBS)
American Auto holiday episodes (NBC)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home (HGTV)
Let’s Get Married (VH1)

December 14
Grand Crew holiday episodes (NBC)
Star Beam: Beaming in the New Year (Net)

December 15
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (CW)
Kenan holiday episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor holiday episode (NBC)
A Very Chrisley Christmas (NBC)
Young Rock holiday episode (NBC)

December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights (Net)
A Christmas Wish (BET)
Grey’s Anatomy holiday episode (ABC)
Station 19 holiday episode (ABC)

December 18
Holmes For the Holidays (HGTV)
When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Parts 1 & 2 (IMDb)

December 19
Christmas Takes Flight (CBS)
The Sound of Music (ABC)

December 20
Christmas at Belmont (PBS)
Miracles Across 125th Street (VH1)

December 21
Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise (HGTV)

December 22
Grumpy Christmas (Net)
Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (NBC)
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
The Price Is Right at Night (CBS)

December 23
Christmas for Sale (BET)

December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas (Net)
Christmas Eve Mass (NBC)
A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon (TNT, TBS)
Family Matters, George Lopez, Friends holiday episode marathon (TBS)
A Holly Dolly Christmas (CBS)
It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)
Kenny Rogers: All in For the Gambler (CBS)
Disney Prep & Landing (ABC)
Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (ABC)
Shrek the Halls (ABC)

December 25
Call the Midwife Holiday Special (PBS)
A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon (TNT, TBS)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
NBA Christmas Day games (ABC, ESPN)
The Wizard of Oz (TBS)

December 26
Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off (Food)
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop (HGTV)

December 27
The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen (ABC)

December 31
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream (PBS)

December Unscheduled
A Ninja Christmas (Net)
How to Ruin Christmas, Season 2 (Net)
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues (A+)

January 1
NHL Winter Classic (TNT)
The Rose Bowl (ESPN)
The Rose Parade (ABC, NBC, KTLA in Los Angeles)

Hallmark Channel Christmas, Hanukkah & Holiday Movies For 2021

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Night Court’: NBC Skeds Sitcom For 2022-23 Season

Night Court, the follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, will air on NBC in the 2022-23 season. When the series, which stars and is exec produced by The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, was first ordered, the broadcast network had yet to decide whether it would air in midseason or in the next season. After launching its midseason schedule today, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, confirmed that it will bow next season. “We love Night Court and really do believe in it. It will be on next year’s schedule,” she told Deadline on a post-midseason schedule call. Multicamera series Night Court...
TV SERIES
Deadline

When Is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ On TV in 2021? December Dates Announced By NBC, Including Christmas Eve Showing, As Part Of Holiday Schedule

NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m. The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live! “From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

New On Amazon Prime Video For November 2021: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More

Amazon Prime Video’s October 2021 schedule features a raft of Alien movies, two Nutty Professors and an extra helping of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way and its sequel. Prime originals scheduled right around Thanksgiving include season 3 of Hanna, Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus, plus the original movies Anni da cane and Burning. For the full list of new programming for November, see below. November 1 Movies 50/50 (2011) Alien (1979) Alien 3 (1992) Alien Resurrection (1997) Alien Vs. Predator (2004) Alpha Dog (2005) American Assassin (2017) Born On The Fourth Of July (1989) Bringing Down The House (2003) Casanova, Last Love (2021) Cast Away (2000) Children Of Men (2006) Crazy, Stupid, Love...
TV & VIDEOS
Fast Company

This free streaming service has the local channels others lack

When the free streaming service Locast shut down last month after losing a crucial court battle with TV networks, it left millions of users without a cheap way to stream local TV channels. But Locast’s sudden collapse may have created an opportunity for LocalBTV, another service promising free streaming access...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Movies#Christmas Story#Christmas Morning#A Christmas Star#The Hallmark Channel#Cbs#Apple#Tbs#Nbc#The Santa Stakeout#Starlight
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
kjrh.com

When You Can Watch ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ And Other Classic Christmas Cartoons This Holiday Season

Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Every Christmas TV Special Airing in 2021

Rewatching classic Christmas movies definitely helps kick off the holiday season, but few traditions make it feel as official as tuning into themed TV specials. Putting on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and seeing Santa Claus waving at the end or watching reruns of A Charlie Brown Christmas just makes you feel like a kid again! Maybe it's because they never change, or maybe it's a rush to stumble upon them airing on linear TV—but regardless, many make it a tradition to put a few movies or go-to specials on their calendars when the snow starts to fall. To help plan accordingly, we're breaking down all of the holiday specials set to air this year on network TV, cable, and some streaming services.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

What's new on Hulu in November 2021

Season two of “The Great" is one of the many exciting arrivals on Hulu this November. All 10 episodes of the satirical comedy, starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Russian Emperor Peter III, will be available to stream on Nov. 19. Fans were thrilled when...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Game’ Is Back: How to Watch the Series Revival for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After six years off the air, fans can officially get back in “The Game.” The rebooted sports dramedy that explores the lives of football players and their families premiered on Paramount+ on November 11. Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightening”) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) reprise their roles as footballer Malik Wright, and Wright’s sports agent mother, Tasha Mack. The series, however, will feature a mix of...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on November 4

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Nov. 4 continues a concerning trend: No new shows have entered the Top 10 list all week! We're all watching the same shows as we were on Monday, be it You (No. 1), Squid Game (No. 2), Colin in Black & White (No. 3), Maid (No. 4), or any of the others on the list. The good news is change is on the horizon, with Friday's impending releases of new seasons of Narcos: Mexico and Big Mouth.
NFL
Decider

The 9 Best TV Shows of October, 2021

October is all about tricks — and treats. And what better treat for your eyeballs than getting a good night sleep, and drinking plenty of water? That said, a pretty good second tier treat for your ocular nerves is watching some stellar television… And thankfully, there were plenty of stand-out shows throughout the month for your peepers to feast on.
TV SERIES
feelingthevibe.com

Christmas is Here this November with Original Movies Hitting Netflix

Rom-Com An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. Father Christmas Is Back. Starring John Cleese,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Head Of The Class: Where You've Seen The Cast Of The HBO Max Comedy Before

Class is back in session! For everyone who enjoys watching a good, old fashioned sitcom about the trials and triumphs of high school students, there’s now a new comedy to dive into, as Head of the Class has finally started streaming on HBO Max. The series is based on the classic of the same name, which ran on ABC from 1986 through 1991, and followed a group of gifted students whose teacher tried to get them out of their comfort zones.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Christmas Movies and TV Schedule 2021: What's Streaming And Airing On TV

Well, folks, it’s already that time of year again! The weather is getting chilly, the nights are getting longer, and we can now break out our blankets and warm beverages to cozy up on the couch to watch some great Christmas movies and specials on TV. If holiday programming is your thing, then you probably know that the last few months of every year bring a wealth of classics (like A Charlie Brown Christmas) back to our screens, along with dozens upon dozens of new entries, like this year’s offerings from Hallmark, Own, Lifetime and other networks and streamers confirm.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Adele, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, November 14, 2021 Adele One Night Only 8:30 p.m. ***** Monday, November 22, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. ***** Thursday, November 25, 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 a.m. ***** Friday,...
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy