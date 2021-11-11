2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer ; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas ; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life .

See below for full listing of premiere dates and outlets.

November 11

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food)

The Christmas Cure (Hall)

Christmas at the Palace (Hall)

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (Hall)

Christmas at the Plaza (Hall)

Christmas With the Darlings (Hall)

Heart of the Holidays (Hall)

Holiday Date (Hall)

Miss Christmas (Hall)

A Nashville Christmas Carol (Hall)

Next Stop, Christmas (Hall)

The Santa Stakeout (Hall)

Soul Santa (BET)

A Wish for Christmas (Hall)

November 12

The Christmas Club (Hall)

Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hall)

Christmas by Starlight (Hall)

A Christmas Treasure (Hall)

Crashing Through the Snow (Hall)

Finding Santa (Hall)

An Ice Wine Christmas (Life)

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Hall)

My Christmas Dream (Hall)

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (Hall)

Once Upon a Holiday (Hall)

Open By Christmas (Hall)

A Very Merry Mix-Up (Hall)

November 13

Chateau Christmas (Hall)

Christmas Comes Twice (Hall)

Christmas Getaway (Hall)

The Christmas House (Hall)

Christmas Next Door (Hall)

Christmas Sail (Hall)

Coming Home for Christmas (Hall)

Coyote Creek Christmas (Hall)

Crown for Christmas (Hall)

Four Christmases (TBS)

My Christmas Family Tree (Hall)

A Picture Perfect Holiday (Life)

November 14

A Cheerful Christmas (Hall)

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (Hall)

Christmas in Harmony (Hall)

Christmas She Wrote (Hall)

Cross Country Christmas (Hall)

Good Morning Christmas! (Hall)

A Holiday in Harlem (Hall)

Mariah Carey’s All I want For Christmas is You (Amazon/IMDb)

A Holiday in Harlem (Hall)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Hall)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (TBS)

On the 12th Day of Christmas (Hall)

With Love, Christmas (Hall)

November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (Hulu)

Angels In The Snow (Hulu)

Back To Christmas (Hulu)

Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food)

Christmas Belle (Hulu)

The Christmas Calendar (Hulu)

Christmas Cookies (Hall)

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (Hall)

Christmas In The Heartland (Hulu)

A Christmas Kiss II (Hulu)

A Christmas Switch (Hulu)

Christmas Town (Hall)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (Hulu)

Christmas With the Andersons (Hulu)

A Cinderella Christmas (Hulu)

A December Bride (Hall)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (Hulu)

Enchanted Christmas (Hall)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (Hulu)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food)

Holly’s Holiday (Hulu)

Love, Lights, Haunukkah! (Hall)

The March Sisters at Christmas (Hulu)

Married by Christmas (Hulu)

Merry & Bright (Hall)

My Dad is Scrooge (Hulu)

My Santa (Hulu)

Naughty & Nice (Hulu)

A Puppy For Christmas (Hulu)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (Hulu)

Second Chance Christmas (Hulu)

The Secret of the Nutcracker ((Hulu)

Snowbound for Christmas (Net)

The Truth About Christmas (Hulu)

Winter Wedding (Hulu)

November 16

The Christmas Cottage (Hall)

Christmas Made to Order (Hall)

A Christmas Treasure (Hall)

Christmas Under Wraps (Hall)

A Royal Christmas (Hall)

Sharing Christmas (Hall)

November 17

Christmas Flow (Net)

Christmas Waltz (Hall)

The Goldbergs holiday episode (ABC)

Heart of the Holidays (Hall)

Home Economics holiday episode (ABC)

The Mistletoe Secret (Hall)

Welcome to Christmas (Hall)

November 18

12 Gifts of Christmas (Hall)

A Cheerful Christmas (Hall)

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (Hall)

Grey’s Anatomy holiday episode (ABC)

The Jenkins Family Christmas (BET)

Mingle All the Way (Hall)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Net)

Station 19 holiday episode (ABC)

Snow Bride (Hall)

The Sweetest Christmas (Hall)

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas (Net)

Candy Coated Christmas (Discovery+)

Christmas in Homestead (Hall)

Christmas Joy (Hall)

Christmas List (Hall)

Dancing Through the Snow (Life)

If Only I Had Christmas (Hall)

Jingle Bell Bride (Hall)

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa (Disney+)

My Christmas Love (Hall)

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza (HGTV)

Nantucket Noel (Hall)

Puppy For Hanukkah (Disney+)

Reunited at Christmas (Hall)

A Timeless Christmas (Hall)

November 20

Christmas Comes Twice (Hall)

A Christmas Together With You (Hall)

Coming Home for Christmas (Hall)

Crashing Through the Snow (Hall)

Danger Force – Krampapalooza (Nick)

Five Star Christmas (Hall)

Kids Baking Championship: Light Up the Holidays (Food)

A Kiss Before Christmas (Hall)

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (Hall)

Side Hustle – A Mouth Noise Christmas (Nick)

The Wizard of Oz (TBS)

You Make it Feel Like Christmas (Life)

November 21

Baking Spirits Bright (Life)

A Christmas Detour (Hall)

The Christmas House (Hall)

Christmas Under Wraps (Hall)

A Kiss Before Christmas (Hall)

The Mistletoe Promise (Hall)

One Royal Holiday (Hall)

Table Wars (HGTV)

November 22

A Christmas Carousel (Hall)

Christmas Connection (Hall)

Christmas Next Door (Hall)

Cross Country Christmas (Hall)

Let It Snow (Hall)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

November 23

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Hall)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)

Picture a Perfect Christmas (Hall)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Net)

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas (Net)

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus (Amazon)

Robin Robin (Net)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (NBC)

November 25

12 Dates of Christmas – Season Two (HBO)

95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Big Bang Theory Thanksgiving episodes (TBS)

Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving marathon (TBS)

The Christmas Club (Hall)

Christmas Déjà Vu (BET)

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (Hall)

Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hall)

Christmas in the Pines (Fox Nation)

Christmas in the Wilds (Fox Nation)

DC movie marathon (TNT)

Friendsgiving Thanksgiving Day marathon (TBS)

The Magic Maker (ABC)

NFL Football (Fox, CBS, NBC)

The Nine Lives of Christmas (Hall)

The Nine Kittens of Christmas (Hall)

Thanksgiving Day parade (CBS)

November 26

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (NBC)

Blue’s Clues and You! – A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights (Nick)

A Castle for Christmas (Net)

Christmas CEO (Hall)

DC movie marathon (TNT)

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (D+)

Ernest Saves Christmas (Disney+)

Frosty Returns (CBS)

Frosty the Snowman (CBS)

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer (CW)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (Disney+)

Jingle Bell Bride (Hall)

A Loud House Christmas (Nick, Par+)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (ABC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony (NBC)

November 27

Christmas at Castle Heart (Hall)

Christmas Town (Hall)

DC movie marathon (TNT)

Making Spirits Bright (Hall)

Miss Christmas (Hall)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 24-hour marathon (TBS)

One Royal Holiday (Hall)

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (CBS)

Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (CBS)

The Story of Santa Claus (CBS)

An Unexpected Christmas (Hall)

Wellington Paranormal (CW)

November 28

Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday (Food)

The Christmas Contest (Hall)

Christmas Land (Hall)

Christmas in Tahoe (Hall)

Double Holiday (Hall)

Elves (Net)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses premieres (TBS)

Making Spirits Bright (Hall)

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

The Waltons’ Homecoming (CW)

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)

November 29

Adventures in Christmasing (VH1)

Christmas in Vienna (Hall)

CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

Once Upon a Holiday (Hall)

Reunited at Christmas (Hall)

Write Before Christmas (Hall)

November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Hulu)

My Christmas Love (Hall)

*****************************

December 1

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (IMDb)

Beebo Saves Christmas (CW)

The Christmas Contest (Hall)

Ernest Saves Christmas (IMDb)

Holiday Date (Hall)

Home Economics holiday episode (ABC)

Making Spirits Bright (Hall)

The Sweetest Christmas (Hall)

The Wonder Years holiday episode (ABC)

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (CW)

December 2

Annie Live! (NBC)

The B*tch Who Stole Christmas (VH1)

The Business of Christmas 2 (BET)

Christmas in Tahoe (Hall)

The Great Christmas Light Fight season finale (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)

Nantucket Noel (Hall)

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC)

Santa Inc. (HBO)

Single All the Way (Net)

That Girl Lay Lay (Nick)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – Waiting for Santa (Nick)

December 3

he Adventures of Paddington (Nick Jr.)

Christmas Again (Disney Ch.)

Christmas at Castle Hart (Hall)

The Christmas Club (Hall)

Christmas Town (Hall)

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (Hall)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Net)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (Nick)

Middlemost Post – Parker Saves Christmas (Nick)

Patrick Star Show – Just in Time for Christmas (Nick)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Net)

December 4

12 Gifts of Christmas (Hall)

The Christmas Contest (Hall)

A Christmas Detour (Hall)

Christmas Next Door (Hall)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

Clüsterfünke Christmas (CC)

Coming Home for Christmas (Hall)

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)

A Kiss Before Christmas (Hall)

Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen (Hall)

Silent Night – A Song For The World (CW)

A Very Merry Bridesmaid (Hall)

December 5

Home For the Holidays at The Grove (CBS)

A Lot Like Christmas (IMDb)

December 6

A Christmas Carol (TNT version)

David and the Elves (Net)

Hip-Hop Family Christmas (VH1)

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

A Very Boy Band Holiday (ABC)

December 7

Bubble Guppies – Christmas is Coming! (Nick)

December 8

Peppa Pig – “Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo (Nick)

December 9

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Snowball Bonanza (Nick)

Merry Switchmas (BET)

December 10

Rugrats – Traditions (Nick)

SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas (Nick)

December 11

Hot Mess Holiday (CC)

December 12

America’s Funniest Home Videos holiday episode (ABC)

A Christmas Proposal (CBS)

Supermarket Sweep holiday episode (ABC)

White House Christmas 2021 (HGTV)

December 13

20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (PBS)

American Auto holiday episodes (NBC)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Let’s Get Married (VH1)

December 14

Grand Crew holiday episodes (NBC)

Star Beam: Beaming in the New Year (Net)

December 15

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (CW)

Kenan holiday episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor holiday episode (NBC)

A Very Chrisley Christmas (NBC)

Young Rock holiday episode (NBC)

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (Net)

A Christmas Wish (BET)

Grey’s Anatomy holiday episode (ABC)

Station 19 holiday episode (ABC)

December 18

Holmes For the Holidays (HGTV)

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Parts 1 & 2 (IMDb)

December 19

Christmas Takes Flight (CBS)

The Sound of Music (ABC)

December 20

Christmas at Belmont (PBS)

Miracles Across 125th Street (VH1)

December 21

Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise (HGTV)

December 22

Grumpy Christmas (Net)

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (NBC)

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

The Price Is Right at Night (CBS)

December 23

Christmas for Sale (BET)

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Net)

Christmas Eve Mass (NBC)

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon (TNT, TBS)

Family Matters, George Lopez, Friends holiday episode marathon (TBS)

A Holly Dolly Christmas (CBS)

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)

Kenny Rogers: All in For the Gambler (CBS)

Disney Prep & Landing (ABC)

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (ABC)

Shrek the Halls (ABC)

December 25

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (PBS)

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon (TNT, TBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

NBA Christmas Day games (ABC, ESPN)

The Wizard of Oz (TBS)

December 26

Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off (Food)

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop (HGTV)

December 27

The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen (ABC)

December 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream (PBS)

December Unscheduled

A Ninja Christmas (Net)

How to Ruin Christmas, Season 2 (Net)

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues (A+)

January 1

NHL Winter Classic (TNT)

The Rose Bowl (ESPN)

The Rose Parade (ABC, NBC, KTLA in Los Angeles)

Hallmark Channel Christmas, Hanukkah & Holiday Movies For 2021