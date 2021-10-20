CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

More Accusations of Mattel, PwC Toying With Accounting Are Filed in Delaware Chancery Court

By Ellen Bardash
Law.com
 6 days ago

Mattel Inc. shareholders have claimed the company keeps its financial information in disorganized piles of paper, and another lawsuit was added Tuesday to...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Stevens & Lee Sues on Behalf of Company Seeking To Recoup for Unpaid Housekeeping Services

Stevens & Lee filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Healthcare Services Group Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Bornemann Operating Company LLC for alleged nonpayment of invoices for housekeeping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-04666, Healthcare Services Group Inc. v. Bornemann Operating Company LLC.
LAW
Law.com

HelbizCoin Litigation Lives On: Second Circuit Declines To Apply ‘Morrison’ To Dismiss State Common Law Claims

The Second Circuit weighed in this month that the Supreme Court’s presumption against the extraterritorial application of the federal securities laws, as announced in Morrison v. National Australia Bank Ltd. cannot be used to toss state law common law claims, even if they arise in connection with an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering or “ICO.” Barron v. Helbiz, No. 21-278, 2021 WL 4519887 (2d Cir. Oct. 4, 2021). Helbiz presented the Second Circuit with a unique opportunity to consider the apparently sua sponte application of Morrison by Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York to dismiss common law claims that sounded in fraud. The plaintiffs in Helbiz claimed they were deceived into purchasing cryptocurrency as part of the company’s “pump and dump” investment scheme, but did not allege violations of the federal securities laws. In a unanimous opinion, Judges Debra Ann Livingston, Denny Chin and William Nardini breathed life back into Helbiz, vacating the district court’s judgment and allowing plaintiffs to amend their complaint to satisfy the jurisdictional requirements from Morrison by adding a claim under §10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Morrison & Foerster Reps UPS and AAA in Suit Over Arbitration Judgement

Morrison & Foerster on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPS and American Arbitration Association to California Central District Court. The suit, over an arbitration judgment involving alleged shipments made with fraudulently obtained labels created under false UPS accounts, was filed by Jiahui (David) Shen and Shipgadget Corp. The case is 2:21-cv-08446, Shen et al v. United Parcel Service et al.
LAW
Law.com

McKesson Claims It Overpaid Florida Company For N95 Masks, Didn't Get Refund

Buchalter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of McKesson Global Sourcing Ltd. The suit pursues claims against medical equipment manufacturer M.C. Johnson Co. Inc., who is alleged to have failed to refund McKesson for overpayment for N95 masks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-00782, McKesson Global Sourcing Ltd. v. M.C. Johnson Co. Inc.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
Law.com

King & Spalding Defends Insurance Company in Proposed Data Breach Class Action

Attorneys at King & Spalding on Monday removed a data breach class action against Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kazerouni Law Group and Blood Hurst & O’Reardon, is over the recent cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personal information of millions of individuals. The case is 3:21-cv-08301, May v. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
LAW
Law.com

YouTube Accused in Copyright Suit of Running a 'Two-Tiered' Enforcement Scheme That Allows Piracy

Counsel at Garbarini Fitzgerald P.C. on Tuesday filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against YouTube to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Charming Beats, accuses YouTube of hosting videos that infringe on the copyrighted musical work, ‘Anything You Synthesize.’ The case is 1:21-cv-08754, Charming Beats LLC v. YouTube, LLC.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pwc#Delaware Chancery Court#Mattel Inc#The Court Of Chancery
Law.com

Chancery Declines to Follow First-Filed Rule in Advancement Case

A recent Delaware Court of Chancery opinion applied an exception to the general rule that Delaware courts will often exercise their discretion to dismiss or stay a Delaware action in favor of a first-filed action between the parties that is pending in another jurisdiction. In Lay v. Ram Telecom International, C.A. No. 2021-0631-SG (Del. Ch. Oct. 4, 2021), the court analyzed the nuances of the first-filed rule regarding an advancement case under Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law.
POLITICS
Arkansas Times

Blackshire settlement awards detailed in court filing

A court filing in Pulaski County Circuit Court details the settlement awards in the Bradley Blackshire case. The settlement, a source of controversy at last night’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting, needed circuit court approval because some of the money was going to minors. Circuit Court Judge Casey Tucker approved it yesterday. That now paves the way for the settlement agreement to be signed and forwarded to federal court, and a motion from the attorneys representing the Blackshire estate to dismiss the case with prejudice. All that is fairly pro forma, and none of the members of the board of directors objected to moving forward with the settlement last night. But this has been an unusual case, so I’d say it’s not a done deal until the federal court says so.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Reuters

Delaware Chancery Court's Bouchard lands at Paul Weiss

(Reuters) - Andre Bouchard, who retired as chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery earlier this year, has joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as a litigation partner in Wilmington, the firm said Monday. Bouchard retired in April from the Chancery Court - one of the country's top business...
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
investing.com

Delaware court rejects activist's attempt to control CytoDyn's board

(Reuters) - The Delaware Chancery Court this week ruled that an activist investor's attempt to seize control of biotechnology firm CytoDyn (OTC:CYDY)'s board is invalid, marking a rare rebuke from a court that hears disputes over mergers and governance matters. The court ruled that the activist group, which owns less...
DELAWARE STATE
Law.com

Becker & Poliakoff's South Florida Client Seeks $300M in Damages For Alleged Information Theft

Becker & Poliakoff filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Smart City Capital. The complaint targets former high-ranking Smart City employees and Digital Infrastructure Group for allegedly causing over $300 million in damages by misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-62207, SmartCityCapital, LLC v. Bhardwaj et al.
FLORIDA STATE
pinalcentral.com

More court filings seek to keep election audit records private

PHOENIX — The attorney for the Senate is asking a judge to delay any move to force lawmakers to immediately surrender some audit documents. In new court filings, Thomas Basile told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp he is convinced that an appellate court ultimately will conclude that the Senate is entitled to shield about 720 disputed documents from public view.
PHOENIX, AZ
Law.com

Digital Payments Processor, Square, Faces Shareholder Suit Following Proposed $29 Billion Acquisition

Square Inc., the digital payments processor, and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over its proposed acquisition of Afterpay Limited for $29 billion. The lawsuit was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04665, Shumacker v. Square, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy