A cold front is sweeping thru

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is the day that the powerful cold front that we have been talking about since last week will finally sweep through the ArkLaTex during the later morning and into the early afternoon hours. Strong storms with some possible severe weather are possible as the front moves through the region with gusty winds and hail being the greatest concern. Behind the front we are tracking much cooler weather along with especially strong winds on Thursday. As we head into your Halloween weekend we are tracking amazing fall weather on tap with ample sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Our next chance for rain will not come until later Tuesday of next week.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO