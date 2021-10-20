CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cold front is sweeping thru

By Darby Bybee
KHBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says a...

www.4029tv.com

WDSU

Storms arrive tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS — One more very warm and dry day is underway before changes arrive tomorrow. Highs today are warming into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. These temperatures are still warmer than normal, as our average high temperature this time of year is 77 degrees. A strong storm...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foxsanantonio.com

Strong cold front expected to arrive with threat of severe thunderstorms

A strong cold front will bring the threat of severe weather for the area Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will trend cooler than normal into the coming weekend. Rainfall will be limited to the frontal passage. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. We will see another hot and humid afternoon with breezy south to southeast winds....
El Paso News

Chilly Winds Wednesday; Cold Mornings Ahead; Mild Halloween — Your 9-Day Forecast

It won’t be too many more weeks before the trees start to turn orange. Cold temperatures trigger that change, and today’s gusty winds are about to turn very chilly. We’re in for several mornings in the 40s this week. That’s not enough to turn color of the leaves, but it will be enough to feel like Fall. Here’s your forecast…
KSLA

Cold front sweeps through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is the day that the powerful cold front that we have been talking about since last week will finally sweep through the ArkLaTex during the later morning and into the early afternoon hours. Strong storms with some possible severe weather are possible as the front moves through the region with gusty winds and hail being the greatest concern. Behind the front we are tracking much cooler weather along with especially strong winds on Thursday. As we head into your Halloween weekend we are tracking amazing fall weather on tap with ample sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Our next chance for rain will not come until later Tuesday of next week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WVNT-TV

Cool on Wednesday, Rain Returns Thursday

Wednesday, we’re sandwiched between our exiting front and an approaching front. Mostly clear skies will take hold briefly across the region giving us a chance to dry out and get outside during the day. Winds out of the south will help to boost temperatures back to the 50s for most.
koamnewsnow.com

Plenty of rain & clouds lined up for the next few days – Nick

Good Tuesday evening, everyone. Even though we had our fair share of cloud cover throughout the course of the day, we managed to get the southerly wind back in action to warm us back up. Temperatures were a bit chilly the other day with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today, we went from a cool start in the middle 40s to afternoon highs in the lower 70s across the area.
abc17news.com

Tracking chilly rain the next few days

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 50. Getting breezy with winds up to 30 mph out of the south. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Rain moves in by late afternoon. EXTENDED: Clouds start moving in tonight, keeping temperatures trapped around 50 degrees overnight. Tomorrow...
KZTV 10

Our next cold front on the move

We'll have another cloudy, humid and very warm day in the Coastal Bend today with increasing winds and only a stray shower. Then, a moderately strong cold front will push into the region by midday Wednesday and provide some much cooler and drier air.
WTRF

A calmer day but rain is on the way

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 57. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain starting around dinnertime. High of 66. Friday: Rain showers with a high of 58. Cloudy skies. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, mainly in the morning. High of 57. Halloween: Clearing skies through the day with a shower possible....
KHBS

A Wetter and Cooler Day Ahead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Morning showers could become afternoon storms for folks along and south of I-40. Watch the...
FORT SMITH, AR
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A cool and breezy morning will make for a very windy afternoon

As of 6:58 AM it was cool and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 50’s under mostly clear skies. After a stormy night and an early morning cold front, very windy, dry, and mild weather will settle in. A Wind Advisory will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This is because NW winds will be sustained at 25-30 MPH with wind gusts around 40 MPH. High temperatures will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under sunny skies.
CBS 46

FORECAST: Rain, Cold on the Way

A cold morning followed by a gorgeous afternoon. Partly cloudy skies. Light winds. A slow-moving storm system will bring rain throughout the day on Thursday. Scattered rain moves in around sunrise and continues through the day. We will a wedge of cold temperatures, preventing any strong storms. Temps will be in the 50s and low 60s through the day.
