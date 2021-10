All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Onion Creek Cafe and Austin Eastciders will host a day of cider tasting, sausage eating, and live music as part of the inaugural Fresh Pressed Cider Fest. Fifteen independent cider brands will bring their best ciders on-tap and in cans for sampling. An admission ticket includes nine cider tastings paired with a grilled sausage. A portion of the proceeds benefits Summerhouse Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO