One game at a time. Stay in the moment. Don’t get ahead of yourself. They’re basic tenets every coach in every sport believes in and preaches. And yet, because the next five games are so pivotal to NC State’s chances of winning the surprisingly wide-open ACC Atlantic Division, even the Wolfpack football coach couldn’t help himself by taking a quick peek at the big picture during his weekly session with the media on Monday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO