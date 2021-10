People will probably judge me when I tell them my dog was an impulse buy. I’m sorry, but that’s what happened. It was the pandemic’s fault. And also Instagram’s fault. Lying in bed one night, languishing in my sweat clothes, essentially comatose, I found Italian greyhound nirvana. On my phone, I watched puppies dance on a sunny beach. The contrast between their existence and mine was jarring. I wanted a piece of their joy. It seemed absurd that I didn’t have a dog. It was actually stupid, my doglessness. I couldn’t go on this way.

