CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Ref Watch - Daniel Siebert

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

A look into the referees performance and the big decisions he made in last night's dramatic match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

In this article, we take a look at all three big refereeing decisons that were a key factor to the result as Liverpool come away the victors.

Antoine Griezmann Red Card

Atletico Madrid have no reason to complain about this. Although it wasn't intentional, he kicked Roberto Firmino in the face.

It was a dangerous attempt to play the ball and could've ended much worse. If the shoe was on the other foot, I'm certain the home fans would've been screaming for a red card. They screamed at much more minor incidents.

Correct or incorrect decision: Correct

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKOvr_0cXWQ65500
BT Sport

Liverpool Penalty

Mario Hermoso didn't even know where the ball was. Very, very clumsy from the Atletico defender.

Instead of ranting to the referee, Diego Simeone should be asking Hermoso what was he doing. He had no reason to make that challenge as the ball was just a hit and hope.

The referee didn't even need VAR for this one. Just common sense.

Correct or incorrect decision: Correct

Atletico Overturned Penalty

This one is tough. I can see why it was given in the first place basing it off football of today. What I mean by that is, football as gone soft.

Jota was clumsy but I don't think personally it was enough to give a foul. Jota's shoulder barely touched and Giminez went down like a Klopp hug offered to Simeone.

The same people that are screaming "Liverpool are lucky", "Liverpool cheated" are the ones at the weekend screaming "how is that a foul? The game has gone soft." Well...

Correct or incorrect decision: Correct

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Alisson and Fabinho to miss Liverpool game at Watford and will travel straight to Madrid for Champions League tie vs Atletico

The Brazilian duo will not feature in the Premier League game this weekend, and instead head to Spain after international duty. Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho will both miss Liverpool's Premier League game at Watford this weekend due to complications around coronavirus restrictions, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. The pair have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Novibet – Atletico Madrid v Liverpool Offer

It’s Atletico Madrid v Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night and you don’t want to miss this Novibet free bet offer! Place a £30.00+ bet on Atletico Madrid v Liverpool and Novibet will give us a £10.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Antoine Griezmann
internetshots.com

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool LIVE: Group information and newest updates as Salah and co face Spanish giants in mouth-watering Champions League tie

Liverpool might be hoping to increase their good begin to the Champions League group stage marketing campaign as they tackle Atletico Madrid tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s facet have picked up two wins from their opening two video games towards AC Milan and Porto. For Diego Simeone’s facet it is going to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Ref Watch#Var
LFCTransferRoom

"Offensively Is Absolutely Ridiculous" Jurgen Klopp Is Wary Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Ahead Of Sunday's Clash With Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believe focus is key in Sunday's rival match with Manchester United as their offence is 'absolutely ridiculous.'. Speaking earlier, the Liverpool manager spoke about the dangers that Manchester United pose and that his Liverpool side will need to defend extremely well to come away with all three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

"It’s Refreshing" Former Manchester United Player And Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Praises Liverpool's Mohamed Salah For Saying He's The Best

Sky Sports Punidt Gary Neville believes that it is good to hear Mohamed Salah say he's the best player in the world. Talking on Sky Sports Friday Night Football, the former Manchester United right-back says Mohamed Salah had every right to believe he's the best. Mohamed Salah is currently playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

According to a report today there are six clubs interested in Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans who reportedly turned down a new contract offer recently. Liverpool are one of the clubs named who are monitoring the player's situation. Along with the Reds, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Naby Keita Reacts Through Instagram Post

Naby Keita has posted on Instagram after scoring the first goal in Liverpool's stunning 5-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The 26 year old also played a vital role in the third goal when he found Mohamed Salah who slotted home from close range. Liverpool's Guinea midfielder left the pitch on a stretcher in the second half after a nasty two footed challenge from Paul Pogba.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
210
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy