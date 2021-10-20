CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson agrees trade deal with New Zealand

By Geraldine Scott
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Boris Johnson has agreed on a new trade deal with New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Government said the deal, agreed on Wednesday, would cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports.

But farmers warned of “huge downsides” to the deal, which they said “could damage the viability of many British farms in the years ahead”.

The deal comes after 16 months of negotiations, and Mr Johnson said: “This is great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific.

“It will benefit businesses and consumers across the country, cutting costs for exporters and opening up access for our workers.

“This is a fantastic week for Global Britain. On Tuesday, we raised almost £10 billion in investment for the industries of the future, and this new deal will help drive green growth here and on the other side of the world in New Zealand.”

Trade between the two nations was worth £2.3 billion last year, and the Department for International Trade (DIT) said that is set to grow under the deal.

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said the deal, coupled with the earlier agreement signed with Australia, will open the UK to “significant extra volumes of imported food” while “securing almost nothing in return for UK farmers”.

“We should all be worried that there could be a huge downside to these deals, especially for sectors such as dairy, red meat and horticulture,” she said.

“The Government is now asking British farmers to go toe-to-toe with some of the most export-orientated farmers in the world, without the serious, long-term and properly funded investment in UK agriculture that can enable us to do so.

“This is why it is very, very difficult for the NFU to show any support for these deals.

“This could damage the viability of many British farms in the years ahead, to the detriment of the public, who want more British food on their shelves, and to the detriment of our rural communities and cherished farmed landscapes.”

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told British farmers they should not be worried by the deal and said it was a “possibility” they could start sending lamb to New Zealand.

This world-leading free trade agreement lays the foundations for even stronger connections as both countries embark on a new phase in our relationship. It is good for our economies, our businesses and our people

Jacinda Ardern

“In terms of New Zealand lamb, I’m not at all concerned that my Northumberland farmers will be at risk. Different seasons, in a practical sense, because it’s the other side of the world,” the Berwick-upon-Tweed MP told reporters aboard the HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth.

“When I’m eating my Northumberland lamb at Easter I wouldn’t be eating New Zealand lamb but I might now be able to have some lovely New Zealand lamb for my Sunday lunch in autumn, which otherwise I wouldn’t have had.”

DIT said the deal would “remove barriers to trade and deepen access for our advanced tech and services companies”, and it would also make it easier for small businesses to take advantage of the New Zealand market.

Tariffs as high as 10% will be removed on a huge range of UK goods, from clothing and footwear to buses, ships, bulldozers and excavators.

While high-quality New Zealand products such as sauvignon blanc wine to manuka honey and kiwi fruits, will be cheaper to buy.

The Government said that UK workers such as lawyers and architects will also be able to work in New Zealand more easily.

Ms Ardern said: “The United Kingdom and New Zealand are great friends and close partners. The historical connections that bind us run deep.

“This world-leading free trade agreement lays the foundations for even stronger connections as both countries embark on a new phase in our relationship. It is good for our economies, our businesses and our people.”

Under the deal, New Zealand will be granted more access to the UK market for lamb exports.

The deal will see all quotas on lamb lifted after 15 years, but before that there will be a quota of 35,000 tonnes for the first four years, then 50,000 additional tonnes thereafter.

However the quota will only be accessible once the existing quota that the country has through the WTO of 114,000 tonnes is filled to 90%, and officials insisted that as it stands New Zealand currently use only half of that, and that there are also safeguards in place to protect farming.

Ms Trevelyan added: “This deal is a win-win for two like-minded democracies who believe in free and fair trade. It delivers for families, workers and businesses across Britain, and sets the stage for greater cooperation between our two nations on global challenges like digital trade and climate change.

“It is a vital part of our plan to level up the country: slashing costs and red tape for exporters, building new trade routes for our services companies and refocusing Britain on the dynamic economies of Asia-Pacific.”

The Scottish Government said the deal “will not remotely offset the damage to our economy caused by Brexit”.

Shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry said the deal “fails on every count”, adding: “It is a deal whose only major winners are the mega-corporations who run New Zealand’s meat and dairy farms, all at the expense of British farmers who are already struggling to compete.”

EU commissioner says Brexit has been ‘catastrophe’ and caused shortages

A top EU commissioner has branded Brexit a "catastrophe", pointing to shortages in supermarkets and on petrol station forecourts in Britain.Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commission, told a broadcaster in his native France that Britain's departure from the EU was causing "real drama".It comes amid acute supply chain problems in the UK, including a shortage of lorry drivers, soaring fuel costs and depleted petrol stations."Look at what is happening on the supermarket shelves, look at what is happening at the petrol pumps, look at what is happening with the shortage of nurses and doctors, look at what is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

UK to unveil budget as government eyes recovery

Britain unveils its latest budget Wednesday, looking to fix the public finances after emergency pandemic support sent debt rocketing. While attempting to bring down the deficit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set also to confirm multi-billion-pound funding projects aimed at driving long-term recovery and reducing pressure on the state-run health service. Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his tax and spending plans in parliament from around 1130 GMT, grappling not just with the pandemic but with problems associated with Brexit. "Today's budget begins the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid," he is set to say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the finance ministry.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Insulate Britain: What is the protest group and what are its goals?

Insulate Britain, the environmental activist group, has resumed its series of roadblock protests, preventing traffic passing along the A40 into London on Wednesday to demand action from the government on home insulation to cut domestic energy waste, a key contributor to the climate crisis.That followed the group occupying three locations across the City of London on Monday morning, when Liverpool Street, Upper Thames Street and Limehouse Causeway were all targeted by the collective during rush hour. Protesters in orange high-visibility vests again sat in the road holding banners to stop cars, buses and lorries getting by - to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Labour demands government brings in Covid plan B restrictions now

Labour has called on Boris Johnson’s government to bring in its so-called “plan B” restrictions to tackle the surge in Covid cases.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said ministers must listen to scientific advisers asking for tougher curbs – including the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and a return to work-from-home guidance. “We think we should follow the science – if the scientists are saying work from home and masks, we should do that,” Ms Reeves said on The Andrew Marr Show.Asked if Labour was in favour of mandatory masks, work from home guidance and vaccination certification, the frontbencher...
WORLD
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Chancellor warned not to ignore intercity transport connections

Plans to connect areas outside London cannot be “watered down”, the Government has been warned, after billions of pounds of investment in transport within regions was announced.The Treasury said £7 billion for intracity connections outside the capital will be confirmed at the Budget, to be spent on schemes including those involving buses and trams.But leaders in the North, while welcoming the investment, fear it could mean bigger projects such as HS2 or Northern Powerhouse Rail could be scaled back.What we'll see is levelling down rather than levelling upHenri Murison, Northern Powerhouse PartnershipHenri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership lobbying...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
The Independent

What could Owen Paterson’s suspension mean for British politics?

What does the suspension of Owen Paterson mean for British politics? The short answer is relatively little, though it certainly is an important event in the life of Mr Paterson, and for what it tells us about the current state of behavioural standards in parliament – but it is unlikely to have wider ramifications.
POLITICS
