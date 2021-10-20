CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gene Munster breaks down Tesla earnings

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoup Ventures' Gene Munster breaks down Tesla's earnings and...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Topping the tape: UPS soars after earnings

UPS is up over 7 percent after beating Q3 estimates. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: LMT after earnings

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at huge options volume in Lockheed Martin after earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
STOCKS
CNBC

Robinhood drops after reporting earnings

CNBC's Kate Rooney reports on Robinhood after the company reports earnings that miss estimates. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Tesla Breaks $1,000 And Helps Push S&P 500 To Record High

The S&P 500 is looking to build on Monday’s new all-time high. Stock futures are pointing higher before the open as more mega-cap tech stocks are slated to report after Tuesday’s close. These announcements include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). However, investors have plenty of other reports to work with this morning.
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Earnings Boost Futures, Stocks; Tesla Breaks $1Trillion Milestone

Wall Street earnings beats overshadow inflation worries. Chinese markets pressured by additional property sector defaults. US futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advanced on Tuesday along with European stocks after positive earnings results from Wall Street overshadowed persistent inflation worries. Oil and gold weakened, but...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Can GE Stock Break Out on Earnings?

General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report stock has been holding up pretty well lately, although it’s been consolidating for quite some time. In fact, one could argue that GE stock has been consolidating for most of 2021. The company has done better than expected, delivering upside...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla's $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The surge in Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker's largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.
STOCKS
Washington Post

Tesla’s Normcore Earnings Meet an Abnormal Stock

Tesla Inc. hosted an earnings call Wednesday evening that can only be described as normcore. With CEO Elon Musk absent — as telegraphed last time — it was left to several other executives, led by CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, to bring the sizzle. Or rather, to studiously avoid it. The headline...
MARKETS
Inverse

Tesla Q3 2021 earnings: 3 biggest takeaways

On Wednesday, Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla held an earnings call with a difference — Elon Musk wasn’t there. As eagle-eyed readers may remember from the last quarter, Musk did say during the last earnings call that he will “most likely not be on earnings calls unless there's something really important that I need to say.”
BUSINESS

