Referee Daniele Orsato's decision to award a penalty after Henrikh Mkhitaryan was fouled by Wojciech Szczesny rather than play the advantage (which would have seen Roma score an equalizer, or maybe not if Orsato spotted Mkhitaryan's handball...it was a mess all around) garnered the majority of headlines after Roma's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Max Allegri's Juventus side, and for good reason: it was a quintessential Serie A moment. Orsato's decision wasn't the reason Roma lost, but that single call had an undue influence on the outcome of the match, so it was only natural that Orsato came under the media microscope.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO