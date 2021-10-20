CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Behind Enemy Lines: Perspective on the important Broncos questions from Broncos Wire

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sSh7_0cXWPXcQ00

To prepare for Thursday Night Football where the Cleveland Browns take on the Denver Broncos, we talked with Jon Heath from Broncos Wire. With both teams 3 – 3, what can we learn about how the visitors have fared this season?

Teddy Bridgewater has had an interesting career, has his time in Denver been seen as a resurrection or just another pit stop locally?

Three games into the season, it seemed after if Bridgewater might be more than just a holdover QB. After the last three losses, though, I think it has become clear that he’s just a short-term solution. Denver will likely trade for, draft or sign another QB next offseason. Bridgewater is a good game manager and the Broncos can win with him, but they’ll probably want to bring in a younger QB with more long-term upside in 2022.

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon with a Prime Membership

Between Sutton, Jeudy and Fant, the Broncos have some great weapons, are they being used to their fullest?

Jeudy has unfortunately been injured the last few weeks but he looked excellent before his ankle injury. He’s very iffy for Thursday and if he doesn’t play, Jeudy should be back in Week 8. That’s big news for the Broncos’ offense because he has been greatly missed. Sutton is the team’s No. 1 target but Bridgewater hasn’t had a great connection with the talented WR in recent weeks. Perhaps that will improve over time. Fant’s performances have been up and down, but that seems to fall primarily on him. Denver could certainly get more out of that trio than it has been.

Von Miller is returning from injury, has he been explosive as always and able to back up his “kill him” threat?

He looks completely recovered, thankfully it wasn’t the kind of injury that has lingering problems — once it’s healed, it’s healed, and Miller had all of last season and the full offseason to recover. Miller has been a little quiet in the team’s last two games but he does face a lot of double teams and chips, so it’s not as if his production has slipped because of a lack of explosiveness. He’ll be looking for a bounceback performance this week after two games without a sack, and he’s made it quite clear that he believes a big game is in store for him.

Nationally, Vic Fangio is viewed mostly as lukewarm, how is he viewed locally?

Most fans were willing to give Fangio patience because he didn’t pick his QB in 2019 and the 2020 season was impacted by many circumstances out of his control. Entering his third season, though, Fangio has to deliver. Denver started well this year but after three straight losses (and terrible performances), it seems that a majority of fans are ready to move on. Unless the Broncos can turn things around and make a legitimate push for the playoffs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fangio’s time in Denver come to an end before next season.

What is your prediction for Thursday night?

Under normal circumstances, I would definitely pick the Browns to win this game. But without their starting QB and top two RBs (plus several other big injuries), Cleveland could struggle on Thursday evening. Broncos, 20-13.

Viewers can watch Thursday Night Football with an Amazon Fire TV product.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
Great Bend Post

Slow starts, goal line glitches, 3rd down woes haunt Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are haunted by a trifecta of troubles. They can’t sustain drives. They can’t punch it in. It added up to a 27-19 loss at Pittsburgh, where they were beaten by a creaky quarterback they made look young again. The Broncos (3-2) stretched their...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

#LVvsDEN's Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' defense limit the big play?

DENVER — The Broncos enter Week 6 at a bit of a crossroads, as their 3-0 start has given way to a two-game slide to AFC North opponents. Currently holding the seventh seed in the AFC, the Broncos remain in the thick of the playoff race, but they face a critical test against the rival Las Vegas Raiders. With a win, the Broncos can improve to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 at home.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Broncos Wire#The Cleveland Browns#Wr
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Reveals What He Told Dak Prescott After Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played hero at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots yesterday. He caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the win and lift the team to 5-1. After the game, Lamb had a message for his quarterback. Speaking to the...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy