When it comes to goals for the 2020-21 NBA season, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum wants to be a more complete player on both sides of the court. Not only does he want to make the players around him better with his playmaking skills, he also wants to be a force on the defensive side much like teammate Marcus Smart. If he becomes elite in those two facets of his game, it will make him an even more dangerous scorer and launch him into the realm of elite players in the NBA, if he is not already there.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO