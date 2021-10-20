CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Todd Young Criticizes Democrats Over Spending Bill

wamwamfm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Republicans are keeping up an offensive against a massive social spending bill being pushed by congressional Democrats. On the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) went through a list of many things in the bill that he takes issue with, while also accusing his colleagues on the other...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

This Democratic senator is irate at Joe Manchin

(CNN) — Even in this white-hot partisan moment, the Senate is a pretty genteel place. Senators view themselves as part of a very elite club -- and tend to treat fellow members with kid gloves. Which is why what Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) said on Wednesday about fellow Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

Democratic Lawmakers Hope to Agree on Spending Bill Proposals

Sources say Democratic lawmakers are close to making an agreement on two critical components of President Biden’s domestic agenda. Lawmakers have said the two proposals will combine to reach millions of children with free preschool and subsidized child care and make up some of the largest elements of the final package in terms of funding though no overall number has been released. If approved the proposal would set up a federal-state partnership and offer states funds to expand public preschool programs to reach 6 million 3 and 4 year olds not currently enrolled in preschool or where parents are paying tuition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
Fox News

Are Democrats About To Lose Their Spending Bill, Virginia And The Suburbs?

The highly competitive face-off between former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin for the Virginia gubernatorial race continues and remains very close, as we approach Election Day next week. The outcome will have both statewide and national implications, including a possible outlook to next year’s Midterms. The race could also impact President Biden’s current agenda as Democrats continue to negotiate and try to get the votes necessary to pass the social spending bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Senior Advisor to the DNC Brad Woodhouse weigh in.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#The Finance Committee#Americans
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Canby Herald

Wyden: Tax billionaires' income sources to pay for Biden agenda

But senator's plan meets resistance from a fellow Democrat as party seeks to pass social and climate-change plan.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has unveiled another version of a proposal to raise federal taxes on income other than wages, and would raise money for an array of social and climate-change programs envisioned in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better budget plan. But the proposal made Wednesday, Oct. 27, by the Oregon Democrat, who leads the Senate Finance Committee, may stall before it emerges for any vote. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin promptly criticized it as divisive. All of the 50 Democrats...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy