Nebraska is a resilient state. Throughout the pandemic, many of us faced unprecedented challenges and obstacles. Whether it was postponing our usual gatherings to keep loved ones safe, transitioning our children to online learning, or moving our career from an office to the living room, our communities and businesses adapted and endured, and our economy has surpassed that of many other states, and the country as a whole, as a result. Industries from the traditionally strong agriculture sector to Nebraska’s “Silicon Prairie” are poised for growth.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO