One started on a TV talent competition and one started on TikTok. Today, Lauren Jauregui and Dixie, aka Dixie D’Amelio, have new songs for you. Lauren has announced that her debut solo album, PRELUDE, will be out November 5, and she’s released a new song from the project, “Scattered,” featuring rapper Vic Mensa. The former Fifth Harmony singer says of the jazzy, dreamy tune, “It’s essentially about my mind being scattered. Vic heard it and felt it. I loved the idea of having a male perspective on assessing mental health.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO