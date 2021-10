Deshaun Watson's situation is the puzzling and perplexing elephant in the NFL's 2021 room. The 26-year-old quarterback is not injured. He is on a roster -- the Houston Texans', specifically. He shows up at the team facility every day, healthy enough to practice and play, but he does little of the former and none of the latter. He works out with Texans staff members but is not part of anything related to the weekly game plan. When the team practices, he's often in the weight room or conducting a workout plan of his own. He has been involved in some meetings but isn't a steady presence.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO