They say the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. But for defensive back Tre Roberson, it certainly is in Calgary. “Oh it’s way greener,” he chuckled. “I just knew it was time to come back. The last two years with the COVID and everything that happened, I was just ready to come back home, ready to come back to what I know and what feels good. I just feel like everything is meant to be and happens for a reason.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO