Joanna Jędrzejczyk was already a dominant fighter, but after moving up a belt in BJJ, she is now even more dangerous. Recently Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s name has been in the mouths of the top UFC strawweights. She has been called out to fight and criticized for her lack of activity. It seems that even though Jędrzejczyk has not been in the UFC Octagon, that doesn’t mean she isn’t putting in the work. Jędrzejczyk posted a photo on her Instagram showing that she was promoted to blue belt by her coach.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO