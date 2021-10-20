CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So You Finished Your Yoga Teacher Training… Now What?

Yoga Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations! You've finished your yoga teacher training. Wondering how to make the...

www.yogajournal.com

RunnersWorld

Find Your Flow with the 10 Best Yoga Pants

For many of us, a stretchy, comfortable pair of yoga pants is for more than on-mat practice. The right yoga pants can take you from errands to lunch downtown to a local hike and then to the yoga studio. A well-fitting pair provides just the right amount of compression for support during physical activity, can be worn all day without smelling, and wicks moisture and sweat during high-exertion activity (hello hot yoga!).
WORKOUTS
bookriot.com

17+ Essential Books for Yoga Teachers

Being a yoga teacher is a privilege, an honor, and a tremendous responsibility. I find this to be especially important to remember as a white yoga teacher, as yoga is part of a culture I don’t belong to. It’s my duty to listen to those for whom yoga is their heritage and to cede the floor to their wisdom. I have and will continue to forever learn from those teachers, and part of that learning comes through deepening my understanding of and reading of books for yoga teachers.
YOGA
fox4news.com

Teach your kids to manage stress with yoga and meditation

When you top the usual stresses of school and growing up with the COVID-19 delta surge and a school mask debate, it makes for a stressful year for children. Doctor and author Gail Gross, who carries a PhD in both psychology and education, has tips to help children self manage. She also shares tips for moms and dads too.
YOGA
LiveScience

Is yoga good for you?

There’s no denying the mass appeal of yoga, but is yoga good for you? Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, there are plenty of options for giving yoga a go. With fitness centers and gyms usually offering regular classes and a plethora of online classes, yoga is one of the most accessible workouts around.
WORKOUTS
pacificcollege.edu

12 Skills You Need to be A Successful Yoga Teacher

A yoga instructor has a number of functions and obligations that range from preparing lessons for classes and demonstrating poses to less glamorous ones like cleaning the studio. Of course, good instructors will have technical knowledge, but skilled teachers will go above and beyond by combining technical skills with a love for their work. Consider these 12 must-have skills if you want to be a successful yoga teacher.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yoga Journal

What Does ‘Letting Go’ in Yoga Really Mean?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. How many times have you been in a yoga class and heard a teacher say, “Just let go”?. Let go of what, though? It’s not as if you can instantly be rid of the frustration of a bad day, the pain of an injured knee, the sadness of a soured relationship, or the tension you feel in the heart as the past suddenly gets stirred up in the present.
WORKOUTS
Yoga Journal

This Meditation Will Infuse More Joy Into Your Life In Just 3 Minutes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Is your sacral chakra feeling out of alignment? As the foundation of creativity in the body, the second chakra—otherwise known as the svadhistana—is associated with pleasure and joy. When it’s out of balance, you may feel increased sadness, loneliness, or stress, or experience physical symptoms like pelvic pain, lower backache, or reproductive issues. The good news is that this three-minute sacral chakra meditation from Mary Beth LaRue can help bring the svadhistana back into balance.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

3 Tried-and-True Ways to Navigate Transitions With Ease

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Whether it’s a new season or a new job, we’re all constantly faced with transitions, and as humans, these changes—even when expected or anticipated—can leave us feeling anxious and unsettled. Yogis are used to flowing through poses in class, but when it comes to life, we might need a little extra guidance to support us from one phase to the next. Here, YJ contributors share how they navigate transitions in their own lives.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

Why Is Child’s Pose So Insanely Calming?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Years ago I took a yoga class almost daily in an East Village studio where each practice began with those three words. No matter the sequence to come, the composition of the people in the room, or the teacher leading, this pose served as an anchor. The New Yorkers followed, dropping their bodies and bringing their knees to the earth, hips to heels, and foreheads to the mat. The descent into Balasana (Child’s Pose) in a room of busy, type-A urban dwellers in a city that famously “never sleeps” was often dramatic: exhales verging on groans, the very sound of people dropping stress.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

Listen to What Your Body Needs With This Yin Sequence

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Trisha Fey Elizarde (she/they) is a dance creative, model, and 200-hr CYT yoga teacher dedicated to nurturing radical resilience—and Yoga Journal’s 2021 Live Be Yoga Experience Ambassador. Trisha is a proud Pin@y American passionate about using dance and movement as art to unveil creative expression and reclaim pleasure. She facilitates trauma-sensitive movement practices, breathwork, and asana. Trisha lives in Portland, OR with her feisty but sweet Chihuahua terrier Pancit (yes, the Filipino noodle dish).
YOGA
Yoga Journal

Child’s Pose: The Complete Guide

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Child’s Pose (Balasana) is meant to be a restful and nourishing posture—a brief respite where the body can be still and small. But this pose isn’t totally inactive. It still engages and stretches your back muscles, as well as your arms if you have them outstretched.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

Culture Shock and Westernized Yoga

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Arundhati Baitmangalkar was drawn to yoga after nearly a decade as a professional Bollywood dancer, choreographer, and teacher. Born and raised in South India, she immigrated to Seattle, WA where she owns Bollyworks dance school and Aham Yoga—one of the few yoga studios in the U.S. owned and operated by an Indian immigrant. In 2020, Arundhati was named one of the top 20 yoga teachers of color to watch by Yogawalla.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

These Mantra Meditations Will Give You the Reset You Need

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You may have heard this common phrase in a yoga class, “think of your mantra.” But—how exactly do you find your mantra? These mantra-focused meditations will help you explore a sound-based practice. Whether you’re looking for a mantra meditation that connects you to your self-resiliency or one that rids you of your ego, you’ll find a mantra meditation that is perfect for you—and your practice.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

This Meditation Will Boost Your Productivity—and Creativity

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you’re in need of a creative boost, try this mantra meditation from yoga teacher Sianna Sherman. By connecting with Saraswati, the goddess of creativity, you’ll feel inspired and clear-headed. Feeling a bit lost in your life right now? This is a great meditation to practice if you’re craving guidance. After this meditation, you’ll feel more productive, inspired and ready to take charge of your life.
YOGA
SFGate

RS Recommends: The Best Yoga Blankets for Your Practice

If you’ve been to enough yoga classes, you’ve probably noticed that no matter what studio you’re practicing in, the available yoga blankets all have the same texture and relative dimensions. This is because most yoga practitioners prefer to use hand-woven Mexican blankets in their practice due to the traditional blankets’ textured weave.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

These 10-Minute Yoga Ab Workouts Will Torch Your Core

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We know that a strong core is important for your physical health. But sometimes finding the motivation (or time) to do an intensive ab workout is tough. These 10-minute ab workouts will tone and strengthen your core—with yoga poses. From plank variations to Paripurna Navasana (Boat Pose), your ab muscles will be shaking within minutes (in a good way). So, the next time you have 10 minutes to spare, give these core-focused sequences a try.
WORKOUTS
ladailypost.com

Gruninger: Thai Yoga Massage And Why Is It Good For You?

What, you might ask, is a Thai Yoga Massage? I am happy to tell you. I’d like to start by sharing my own experience. I love massage and was visiting the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health for training and noticed Thai Yoga Massage on their bodywork list. I was curious based on the description:
WORKOUTS
Yoga Journal

10 Grounding Poses to Balance Your Vata Dosha This Fall

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. When autumn officially rolls around, there are a few things you can expect: The temperatures will plummet, pumpkin spice lattes will reappear, and not only will fall winds kick up, so will your obligations. When this happens, it...
WORKOUTS
Yoga Journal

This Gentle Flow Will Help You Make Peace With Stillness

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. The limitations we have experienced as the result of COVID-19 lockdowns have forced us into longer periods of stillness than most of us are accustomed to. While many have welcomed the stillness, others have found it unbearable.
YOGA
Yoga Journal

The 8 Best Yoga Poses for Beginners

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We get it. Yoga can seem daunting. Seeing somebody gracefully hold their fully outstretched leg behind their head in Compass Pose tends to feel more aspirational than practical. But the history and heart of yoga is geared toward beginners. Straightforward poses practiced mindfully give your body the stretch and strength that you seek while still requiring your mind to turn quiet and focus.
WORKOUTS

