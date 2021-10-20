So You Finished Your Yoga Teacher Training… Now What?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Years ago I took a yoga class almost daily in an East Village studio where each practice began with those three words. No matter the sequence to come, the composition of the people in the room, or the teacher leading, this pose served as an anchor. The New Yorkers followed, dropping their bodies and bringing their knees to the earth, hips to heels, and foreheads to the mat. The descent into Balasana (Child’s Pose) in a room of busy, type-A urban dwellers in a city that famously “never sleeps” was often dramatic: exhales verging on groans, the very sound of people dropping stress.

YOGA ・ 7 DAYS AGO