Fintech Lending Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants BridgeFund, Budlr, Factris

The global Aggregates market is forecast to reach USD 723.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the concrete industry for commercial purposes due to its usage in concrete and cement manufacturing, railway ballast, and road base and coverings. Infrastructure aging and the growing construction industry are projected to fuel the growth of the demand for building aggregates over the forecast period. Investment in technology is likely to be a primary priority in the coming years. Developed and emerging countries also depend on expanding the infrastructure market.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO