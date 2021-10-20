Glucosamine Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2018-2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global nootropics market was valued at USD 2,551.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,690.6 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 12.7%. Nootropics are compounds that enhance the cognitive performance of an individual. These substance, also known as smart drugs, are a class of ingredients which can boost the memory, enhance creativity levels, decision making capabilities and improve brain performance. Nootropics medication are of two types, prescription and nonprescription. Prescription medication gives stimulant effects, counteracting the symptoms of medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer's disease, or narcolepsy while nonprescription medications are used to boost mental performance due to their cholinergic mechanisms.

