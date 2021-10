Netflix’s Squid Game could be turned into a video game one day if the show continues to be as successful as it is. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (Via Screen Rant), Netflix’s VP of content for Asia, Minyoung Kim, said that "we are looking at multiple different areas — from games, consumer products and others — to really figure out what we can bring to our audiences to increase their affinity toward our content and give them more joy, while staying true to the world that our creator has built."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO